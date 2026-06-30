Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani Love To Bare Their...

Strapless outfits never really go out of style but styling them well is what makes all the difference.

From statement necklaces to dramatic earrings and effortless hairstyles, the right finishing touches can transform a simple neckline into a standout fashion moment.

Take cues from these celebrities who love to bare their shoulders and do it with style.

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: A strapless neckline leaves plenty of room for statement earrings to shine.

Tara pairs her elegant gown with oversized pearl drops and soft Hollywood waves, creating a timeless look that's polished without feeling over-accessorised. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Sharvari Wagh



Sharvari's molten gold collar instantly becomes the focal point, while slicked-back waves keep the overall look clean and contemporary.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram IMAGE: A bold neckpiece is one of the easiest ways to style a strapless dress.'s molten gold collar instantly becomes the focal point, while slicked-back waves keep the overall look clean and contemporary.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha proves that a fine diamond choker can beautifully frame a strapless neckline.

Paired with coordinated ear cuffs and softly curled hair, the accessories add sparkle without overwhelming the outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram IMAGE: Instead of going over the top,proves that a fine diamond choker can beautifully frame a strapless neckline.Paired with coordinated ear cuffs and softly curled hair, the accessories add sparkle without overwhelming the outfit.

Pratibha Ranta

IMAGE: A plunging strapless silhouette is the perfect canvas for a striking pendant necklace.

Pratibha balances the bold jewellery with a voluminous blowout, giving the entire look a glamorous red-carpet finish.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez

IMAGE: Sometimes less really is more.

A timeless combination of diamond drop earrings, a delicate necklace and a sleek bracelet instantly elevates a strapless mini dress, making it suitable for everything from cocktail parties to formal evenings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Disha Patani

IMAGE: A metallic dupatta transforms a strapless gown into an Indo-Western statement.

Combined with a traditional necklace and soft waves, the styling creates a beautiful blend of contemporary and classic Indian elegance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Nora Fatehi