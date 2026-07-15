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Nokia 235 4G (2026): Cheap, 10-Hr Battery

By REDIFF GADGETS July 15, 2026 09:55 IST 2 Minutes Read
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What does the new Nokia 235 4G (2026) have in store?

4G support and USB Type-C charging to a long-lasting removable battery, this device combines familiar features with practical everyday functions.

Here's a closer look at what it offers.

Nokia 235 4G (2026) brings 4G, USB Type-C and long battery life at a price cheaper than fancy headphones -- Rs 3,999

Nokia 235 4G

All photographs: Kind courtesy HMD

1. Display: 2.8-inch IPS Screen

The handset is equipped with a 2.8-inch IPS display offering QVGA resolution.

The screen is designed to deliver clear visuals for calling, messaging and navigating the phone's simple interface.

Nokia 235 4G

2. Cameras: 2 MP Rear>

For photography, the Nokia 235 4G (2026) includes a 2 MP rear camera paired with an LED flash to help capture images in low-light conditions.

On the front, it features a VGA camera for basic selfies and video calls where supported.

Nokia 235 4G

3. Software: S30+ Operating System

Running on the S30+ operating system, the phone comes with 64 MB of RAM and 128 MB of built-in storage for the price of Rs 3,999.

Users can increase the storage capacity by inserting a microSD card of up to 32 GB.

Nokia 235 4G

4. Battery: 1,450 mAh

Powering the device is a removable 1,450 mAh battery.

Nokia says it can provide up to 10 hours of talk time and as long as 12 days on standby, making it suitable for users who value extended battery life.

Nokia 235 4G

. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

The phone supports Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

It also offers FM radio that works with both wired and wireless listening.

For network connectivity, the handset is compatible with 2G, 3G and 4G across a wide range of GSM, WCDMA and LTE bands.

Nokia 235 4G

6. Design: 106 gm

The Nokia 235 4G (2026) measures 128.85 x 55.8 x 12.86 mm and weighs 106 gm, giving it a compact and lightweight design.

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