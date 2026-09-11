'Nobody Looks At Clothes As Waste'

'You can't be selfish when you're thinking about nature. It has to be good karma.'

'If we prevent textile waste from going to the landfills, it's good karma.'

IMAGE: NoKasa Founders Prasad Lingawar and Nachiket Acharya. Photographs: Kind courtesy NoKasa

Generally, people only talk about the irreparable environmental damage caused by plastic.

But there is another silent environmental crisis that is brewing globally caused by textile waste. Unfortunately, people do not associate clothes with environmental crisis.

Reports say the global textile industry generates around 92 million tonnes of waste every year which is equivalent to dumping one garbage truck full of clothes into landfills or incinerators every second!

Textile waste created by India is close to 8 million ton.

Only less than 1% of clothing is recycled into new garments.

It is to prevent textile waste from going to landfills that Prasad Lingawar and Nachiket Acharya -- both engineers from VIT, Pune -- founded NoKasa in 2024 in Bangalore to collect old clothes from doorsteps.

In the last one year, NoKasa has collected 50 tonnes of old clothes.

"I wanted to do business, but I wanted to do it in an area related to climate," Prasad Lingawar tells Rediff's Shobha Warrier.

Key Points India generates nearly eight million tonnes of textile waste annually, with most discarded clothing ending up in landfills due to limited recycling.

Bengaluru-based startup NoKasa has collected over 50 tonnes of old clothes by offering doorstep pickup and responsible disposal solutions.

The company categorises collected garments for resale, donation or upcycling, ensuring that almost nothing reaches landfills.

Fast fashion, synthetic fabrics and mixed fibres are making textile recycling increasingly difficult while worsening environmental pollution.

NoKasa plans to expand beyond Bengaluru by building a nationwide network connecting households with recyclers and upcycling partners.

Fast Fashion Impact

It is said that the world creates 92 million tonnes of textile waste while textile waste from India is close to 8 million tonnes which is 8 per cent of global waste. How grave is the textile waste problem?

It's actually a very silent environmental crisis which nobody talks about.

Whenever we think of waste, we think of plastic, we think of cardboard, we think of all the other things.

But nobody looks at textile as a waste.

It has become a very big problem because of fast fashion.

Earlier most of the clothes we used to wear, at least in the Indian context, were cotton and silk.

Right now, clothes are not even 100 per cent polyester, they have plastic threads, rayon, synthetic materials, etc.

The fast fashion industry uses mixed cotton to bring the price of the clothes down to increase consumption.

When fibres get mixed, like polyester with cotton, it's very hard to segregate while recycling.

So, this mixed cotton from the fast fashion industry doesn't get recycled and that is the biggest problem.

Plastic is recycled and channelised properly, but it is not so in the case of clothes.

Of course, in some European countries, they are trying to segregate plastic fibre and cotton fibre, and then recycle.

But it's still at a very premature stage as it takes around $100 million to set up a plant.

In the case of India, the only way to make sure that textile waste doesn't end up in a landfill is convert it into upcycling products.

Of course, reusing is also there.

IMAGE: The segregated waste clothes.

How NoKasa Works

It says that in India, 85 per cent of the 7.8 million tonnes of textile waste goes to the landfills. So, it can be very harmful to the environment....

Yes. It is happening because recycling is not available.

At NoKasa, from whatever clothes we get, we first pick the ones that can be reused.

We have found that 20-30 per cent of them can be reused.

Most of the people who give us clothes do so because they've grown out of size or they go out of fashion.

Another 30 per cent will have some defects, some stains, some tear or something like that, but still reusable.

But 30-40 per cent are completely stained, torn, and not reusable or not re-sellable.

This 30-40 per cent go to upcycling, and we partner with upcycling people.

What they do is, they cut and thrash the cloths and then convert it into cotton waste and supplied to automobile workshops.

Upcycling is the only way in India as recycling happens only for cotton fabrics, that too single colour cotton.

Let's say, if you have 10 tonnes of black cotton or white cotton, then it can be converted into black yarn or white yarn.

Another problem is, not everyone will have a doorstep pickup for old clothes.

Let's say you give it to the maid. They'll use it for some time and then they'll throw away. And it goes to the landfill.

Goonj in Chennai upcycles clothes into quilts and mats.

In Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, upcycled material goes to pillows too.

It is also converted into felt that is used in audio studios for noise cancellation.

There's this company based out of Chennai that converts polyester into fire pellets that can be used as an alternative to coal.

Of course, it's not as efficient as coal, but it is 40 per cent coal.

Another company based out of Tuticorin converts polyester into a gasoline.

A lot of good innovations are happening in India.

Innovations like this can see that nothing ends up in landfill.

IMAGE: The textile waste at NoKasa.

Upcycling Old Clothes

How bad is it for the environment?

It's bad because textiles have a lot of chemicals like the dye used which can get into the soil.

It's also plastic and can get converted into microplastic.

There are multiple harmful things that can happen if clothes get into landfills.

That's why we collect old clothes from doorsteps and then they go to a recovery facility.

What we do is, we segregate clothes into three categories. Grade A, Grade B, Grade C.

Grade A goes for reusing and reselling. And that sustains our operations. That's how we survive.

Grade B goes for donation. These clothes can still be used, but not re-sellable, only reusable. It goes to the needy people.

Grade C goes to upcycling.

We see that nothing ends up in landfill. Everything gets converted into something.

Expansion Beyond Bengaluru

Your idea for a startup is quite novel though it is a very grave problem the world is facing. How did you come up with the idea to collect old clothes?

I always wanted to do something meaningful for the society.

And I wanted to do business, but I wanted to do it in an area related to climate. I am very passionate about climate and nature.

Long before starting this company itself, I used to segregate my waste properly, and Bangalore has a huge waste problem.

As entrepreneurs, we wanted to solve a problem which people face.

So, we started scrap collection, and when we asked people about the biggest problem they were facing, most of them said, they didn't know how to get rid of old clothes.

They asked us whether we would collect old clothes.

That made us think, why don't we come up with a solution to this problem?

Of course, there were a lot of challenges.

Unless you get some good clothes, you can't survive. Then, people want doorstep collection. For that, we need a vehicle and a driver. You have to pay for the driver, petrol and it is very expensive in Bangalore.

For a start up that runs on a very thin margin, it is a tough task.

How does your startup make money?

We are still profitable. Right now, we are not giving any money when we collect old clothes.

What we do is, we give coins as rewards with which they can buy coupons. These coupons will give them a discount at Cleartrip, Zepto, Swiggy, Starbucks, etc.

But we are a bootstrap company and I manage everything. Yes, there are a lot of people who are not looking for money but want to dispose unneeded clothes off responsibly.

That's why we are scaling up our operations soon.

We also plan to outsource our operations and create a network where we will have the tie-ups with all these upcyclers and recyclers.

Since last year we started, we have collected more than 50 tonnes of old clothes.

In one city with one vehicle?

Yes, with two vehicles.

That shows how grave the problem is. If you look at the city of Bangalore, I feel it will be creating more than 300 tonnes of textile waste a month.

India is the largest textile producer in the world and creates close to 8 million tonnes of textile waste......

There are three types of wastage in the 7.8 million tonnes of textile waste.

They are pre-consumer textile waste, post-consumer textile waste, and imported waste.

Pre-consumer textile waste constitutes 42 per cent of the waste, and they are generated while manufacturing like cutting the material.

Post-consumer waste is around 51 per cent which is discarded textile.

7 per cent of the waste is imported waste.

IMAGE: The textile waste collected.

Imported waste?

Yes. We import a lot of textile waste from China, South Korea, Europe, and America. In fact, we are the largest importer of textile waste.

And what do we do with the textile waste? We resell.

Most of this imported waste goes to Panipat, and from there it goes to all across India.

Have you gone to Sarojini market in Delhi? This is one of the biggest second-hand markets in India where you get very good clothes at a very cheap price. You will see a lot of Korean stores there.

Reports say that unsustainable fashion trends are one of the major reasons why so much textile waste is created. Is it true?

It is. Even in India also.

Fast fashion tends to reduce the cost so that there is an increase in purchase by people.

If you go online, you get the clothes as cheap as Rs 200, 250, 300.

These are either 100 per cent polyester or mixed cotton which is harmful to the environment.

Because they are cheap, it's easier to buy nowadays than earlier.

But the problem is in disposing of old clothes.

You can't blame people. You can't ask people to stop consumption. A lot of people are getting money for the first time in India and they also have aspiration.

So, we have to create a system where it's easier to dispose.

We need to create a channel in such a way that everything is either reused, recycled and upcycled.

For a country like India, with 1.4 billion people, how huge is the problem of textile waste?

It is huge. And it is a very silent problem.

We talk about plastic, but we don't talk about textile.

We are aware of plastic wrappers, papers, e-waste, etc. But that kind of awareness about textile waste is not there.

People don't think of textile as a waste.

Your website says NoKasa is good karma, old clothes and memories?.

You can't be selfish when you're thinking about nature. It has to be good karma.

If we prevent textile waste from going to the landfills, it's good karma.

So, that's your contribution to the environment?

Yes, that's my contribution.

Diverting 50 tonne from landfills is our contribution so far.

In fact, this is my second startup. My first SaaS startup got acquired long back.

So, even if our start-up fails now, I can say that I did a mall contribution to nature.

Even if I'm one of the 90 per cent start-ups that fail, I can take consolation in the fact that I did some good karma to society.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff