No Wonder Krystle, Alaya Cannot Resist...

There’s something about a bodycon dress that instantly turns an outfit into a fashion moment.

Sculpted silhouettes, figure-hugging fits, strategic ruching and just the right amount of sparkle can make even a minimalist dress feel seriously glamorous.

These celebrities are proving that bodycon dressing doesn’t have to mean playing it safe.

Alaya F

IMAGE: Alaya takes bodycon dressing to red carpet territory in this dazzling royal blue gown.

The sharp sweetheart neckline, V cutout and shimmering embellishments already bring plenty of drama while the elegant ruching through the hips adds shape to the fitted silhouette.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaya F/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia



This corset midi uses structured panelling to create a beautifully sculpted silhouette while the sweetheart neckline adds a retro touch.

The matching headband and diamonds take the vintage mood even further.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram IMAGE: Tamannaah proves you can never go wrong with a black bodycon dress.This corset midi uses structured panelling to create a beautifully sculpted silhouette while the sweetheart neckline adds a retro touch.The matching headband and diamonds take the vintage mood even further.

Krystle D’Souza

IMAGE: Krystle turns bodycon dressing into liquid glamour in this ombre gown.

The slinky halter neckline skims the figure while the glitter gradually melts into a satin-like finish towards the floor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Krystle D’Souza/Instagram

Pratibha Ranta



The metallic micro-sequins create horizontal stripes across the tightly fitted silhouette, giving the dress a subtle shimmer with every move.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram IMAGE: Pratibha lets the texture do the talking in this strapless number.The metallic micro-sequins create horizontal stripes across the tightly fitted silhouette, giving the dress a subtle shimmer with every move.

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana gives the classic black column dress a sophisticated update with asymmetrical ruching across the bodice.

This look is proof that you don't need sequins to make black feel seriously glamorous.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya brings jewel-toned boldness to bodycon dressing in this deep teal dress.

The label's signature bandage construction uses diagonal panels to sculpt the silhouette while the square neckline keeps the look modern.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shreya Chaudhry

IMAGE: Shreya’s vibrant purple dress gets an edgy upgrade thanks to slash cut-outs running down the sleeves and thigh while chunky silver cuffs add even more attitude.

It's sleek, sexy and definitely not for shrinking violets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhry/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff