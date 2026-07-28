No Onion! No Garlic! 10 Recipes For Sawan

The approach of Shravan or Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, means many a household will start planning meals without onion and garlic.

In honour of their devotion to Lord Shiva, folks eschew non-vegetarian food as well.

So your menus this month are going to need solid alterations and we've got you covered.

From luncheon/dinner curries, snacks to start-your-day breakfasts, these 10 no-onion, no-garlic recipes are what you need.

Photograph: Sangita Agrawal for Rediff

1. Aloo Tamatar Ki Sabzi

Sangita Agrawal's tangy potato curry, in which tomatoes and alu dominate, tastes even better the next day and is the perfect partner for hot puris, flaky parathas or just simple rotis.

Please find the recipe here: Aloo Tamatar Ki Sabzi

Photograph: Ameya Warty for Rediff

2. Stuffed Paneer Tikka

Soft paneer stuffed with a flavourful peas-chillies-lemon filling, coated with a yoghurt-masala marinade and grilled until beautifully charred is Ameya Warty's yummy no-kanda-no-lesun take on paneer tikkas.

Please find the recipe here: Stuffed Paneer Tikka

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalesh/Wikimedia Commons

3. Dahi Kadhi Pulau

When rice meets silky, yoghurty kadhi, every spoonful feels like home. Zelda Pande offers a recipe for a pulau where the rice is cooked inside the Mor Kuzhambu.

Please find the recipe here: Dahi Kadhi Pulau

Photograph: Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary for Rediff

4. Green Peas Ghugras

Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary does a crisp, golden samosa-like ghugra, garam garam, filled with a mildly-spiced, mashed green peas. Yup, it has no garlic or pyaaz. Might be breakfast for you, while the rest of the house would prefer it for tea.

Please find the recipe here: Green Peas Ghugras

Photograph: Taruna Deepak for Rediff

5. Lemon Rice

Brightly coloured, sour-savoury on the tongue, Taruna Deepak flavours this South Indian classic with fresh lemon juice, crunchy peanuts and a selection of spices. Ideal for your tiffin box, it is a meal for any time of the day.

Please find the recipe here: Lemon Rice

Photograph: Vidhya Pant for Rediff

6. Palak Ka Kaapa

Vidhya Pant cooks up traditional Kumaoni spinach curry gently seasoned with a few spices and mustard oil and not much more. Pour it over hot steamed rice or dip fresh-off-the-tawa rotis in it. Enjoy!

Please find the recipe here: Palak Ka Kaapa

Photograph: Aunty S for Rediff

7. Begun Posto

Aunty S has a preparation of soft brinjals (eggplant) in a creamy poppy seed paste with green chillies and mustard oil. A simple Bengali dish it's best had with bhaat, preferably gobindh bhog.

Please find the recipe here: Begun Posto

Photograph: Vaihayasi Pande Daniel/Rediff

8. Sweet Potato Chaat

A vibrant-looking snack, by Heena Chayakar, sweet potatoes are tossed with masalas, apple, peanuts, anaar, cucumber, tomatoes. Ek dum wholesome!

Please find the recipe here: Sweet Potato Chaat

Photograph: Manasi Sadarangani for Rediff

9. Sindhi Dal Phulka

A hearty, protein-rich flatbread, stuffed with lightly-spiced mung dal, it is a satisfying Sindhu specialty, great for breakfast, lunch or an evening snack. Recipe courtesy: Manasi Sadarangani.

Please find the recipe here: Sindhi Dal Phulka

Photograph: Sangita Agrawal for Rediff

10. Dahi Baigana

Another Sawan-appropriate recipe from Sangita Agrawal, it is a combo of creamy yoghurt and melt-in-the-mouth brinjal, that is pulled together by a fragrant tempering.

Please find the recipe here: Dahi Baigana