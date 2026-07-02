Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Get Ahead » Nitanshi Goel, Priyanka Chopra Adore This Cute Trend

Nitanshi Goel, Priyanka Chopra Adore This Cute Trend

By RISHIKA SHAH July 02, 2026 12:27 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Balloon dresses are having a major fashion moment and it's easy to see why.

Defined by their signature bubble hem, these playful silhouettes add volume, drama and a couture-like edge without feeling over the top.

Whether you prefer a glamorous gown or a flirty mini, these celebrity looks prove there's a balloon dress for every occasion.

Shanaya KapoorShanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: If you're looking to make an entrance, a sequinned balloon mini is the way to go.
Shanaya Kapoor's cobalt blue dress proves that the playful silhouette works just as well for cocktail parties as it does for glamorous celebrations.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani

IMAGE: A dramatic bubble skirt instantly transforms a gown into a showstopper.
Kiara Advani's embellished navy number combines a fitted bodice with a sculptural silhouette, making it the perfect inspo for black-tie events and formal evenings.
Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Balloon dresses don't always have to be monochrome.
Kriti's colourful printed version feels fresh, youthful and perfect for summer while the backless design adds a fun, contemporary twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Who says balloon silhouettes are limited to dresses?
Tejasswi's structured waistcoat and bubble skirt set gives the trend a fashion-forward update, creating a look that's polished yet fun.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel

IMAGE: Polka dots and balloon hems are a timeless pairing.
Nitanshi Goel's strapless mini channels vintage charm while the voluminous skirt adds movement, making it a fun pick for birthdays, brunches or festive occasions.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: A floor-length balloon gown brings together classic elegance and modern design.
Priyanka's midnight-blue Dior creation shows that the bubble silhouette can feel refined, sophisticated and perfectly suited for the biggest red carpets.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh

IMAGE: Denim gets a high-fashion makeover in this balloon mini.
The structured silhouette, lace detailing and oversized bow elevate the casual fabric, showing that balloon dresses can be edgy, feminine and cool all at once.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

More News Coverage

Nitanshi GoelShanaya KapoorKiara AdvaniKriti SanonTejasswi Prakash

More From Rediff

Nabha Is A Treat To The Eyes

Nabha Is A Treat To The Eyes
Want To Invest In Life Cycle Funds?

Want To Invest In Life Cycle Funds?
Recipe: Avocado Milk Foam Dessert

Recipe: Avocado Milk Foam Dessert

Related Stories

Tamannaah, Sreeleela Are In Love With...

Tamannaah, Sreeleela Are In Love With...

Quick Links

Rakul Preet SinghPriyanka ChopraBalloon Dresses

Web Stories

Amazfit Unveils The Helio Strap Pro

Amazfit Unveils The Helio Strap Pro
Infinix Launches Note 60 Pro

Infinix Launches Note 60 Pro
Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?

Want to Know More About The Tecno Camon Slim?