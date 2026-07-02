Nitanshi Goel, Priyanka Chopra Adore This Cute Trend

Balloon dresses are having a major fashion moment and it's easy to see why.

Defined by their signature bubble hem, these playful silhouettes add volume, drama and a couture-like edge without feeling over the top.

Whether you prefer a glamorous gown or a flirty mini, these celebrity looks prove there's a balloon dress for every occasion.

Shanaya Kapoor



Shanaya Kapoor's cobalt blue dress proves that the playful silhouette works just as well for cocktail parties as it does for glamorous celebrations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: If you're looking to make an entrance, a sequinned balloon mini is the way to go.'s cobalt blue dress proves that the playful silhouette works just as well for cocktail parties as it does for glamorous celebrations.

Kiara Advani



Kiara Advani's embellished navy number combines a fitted bodice with a sculptural silhouette, making it the perfect inspo for black-tie events and formal evenings. IMAGE: A dramatic bubble skirt instantly transforms a gown into a showstopper.'s embellished navy number combines a fitted bodice with a sculptural silhouette, making it the perfect inspo for black-tie events and formal evenings.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Balloon dresses don't always have to be monochrome.

Kriti's colourful printed version feels fresh, youthful and perfect for summer while the backless design adds a fun, contemporary twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Tejasswi Prakash

IMAGE: Who says balloon silhouettes are limited to dresses?

Tejasswi's structured waistcoat and bubble skirt set gives the trend a fashion-forward update, creating a look that's polished yet fun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Nitanshi Goel





Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram IMAGE: Polka dots and balloon hems are a timeless pairing. Nitanshi Goel' s strapless mini channels vintage charm while the voluminous skirt adds movement, making it a fun pick for birthdays, brunches or festive occasions.

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: A floor-length balloon gown brings together classic elegance and modern design.

Priyanka's midnight-blue Dior creation shows that the bubble silhouette can feel refined, sophisticated and perfectly suited for the biggest red carpets.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh