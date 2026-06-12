Nitanshi Goel Is Definitely A Disney Princess... But Which One?

At just 19, Nitanshi Goel has already mastered the art of dressing like she stepped straight out of a fairytale.

With dramatic gowns, dreamy colours and plenty of princess-worthy details, her wardrobe feels like a modern Disney casting call.

On her birthday, here's a look at this cutie in her most magical fashion moments.

Cinderella (Cinderella)

IMAGE: That striking blue Ribelle gown feels straight out of Cinderella's wardrobe. The vibrant hue, romantic rosettes and sweeping silhouette have all the ingredients of a modern-day ballgown moment. All photographs: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Merida (Brave)

IMAGE: This bold orange Gauri and Nainika creation is pure Merida energy. The fearless colour, dramatic floral detail and strong silhouette perfectly mirror the brave princess who always did things her own way.

Snow White (Snow White)

IMAGE: The oversized bow instantly evokes Snow White's signature style, while the dramatic black sequinned gown gives it a grown-up couture spin. Sweet meets striking in the best way.

Belle (Beauty And The Beast)

IMAGE: A sunshine-yellow ballgown, floral embroidery and soft curls? This one couldn't belong to anyone but Belle. She looks ready for a grand ballroom entrance.

Ariel (The Little Mermaid)

IMAGE: The pastel palette, pearl embellishments and oversized seafoam bow make this look feel like it was inspired by Ariel's world. It is whimsical, dreamy and full of mermaid-core charm.

Jasmine (Aladdin)

IMAGE: Rich navy tones, intricate embroidery and statement accessories channel Princess Jasmine's regal spirit. The look feels adventurous, confident and fit for royalty.

Aurora (Sleeping Beauty)

IMAGE: Soft pink hues, floral applique and cascading ruffles make this gown a natural match for Aurora. It's romantic, elegant and every bit the fairytale fantasy.