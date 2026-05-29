9 Unmissable Ahmedabad Experiences

Come to Ahmedabad for the cricket. But budget your time because there's far more to see than a memorable evening of sixes, fireworks and deafening applause.

For travellers and cricket fans alike, the city offers a delightful mix of history and culture, all apart from the lipsmacking range of food, well worth exploring before and after a cricket match.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shashirupapara/Wikimedia Commons

1. Sabarmati Riverfront

The smartest way to begin your Ahmedabad trip is with a slow stroll along this serene river promenade. As the evening breeze arrives and city lights begin flickering on you get to experience the real Amdavadi urban flavour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik jadeja/Wikimedia Commons

2. Sabarmati Ashram

For a quieter moment, spend time at Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram and understand the great man's philosophy and truths. The peaceful surroundings and simplicity offer a thoughtful pause amid the excitement of the cricket festivities.

Photograph: Kind courtesy House of mg

3. Gujarati Thalis That Refuse To End

Buying an air ticket to Gujarat's capital just to eat its food is a paisa-vasool idea. Why? Because Ahmedabad's culinary reputation is world famous, especially for those eager to sample authentic Gujarati food with its mind-blowing range of farsans.

Renowned dining spots like Agashiye (House of MG), Vishalla and Gordhan Thal, situated roughly half an hour from the Modi stadium, serve lavish thalis.

What to try? Dal Dhokli, Undhiyu, Farsan, Shrikhand, unlimited chaas and ghee rotlis.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Barbeque Nation

4. Kebabs!

The old walled city has loads for the NV folks. Head to Bhatiyar Gali near Teen Darwaza.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Tourism

5. Manek Chowk After Midnight

And then there's the street food... Manek Chowk is the address.

By day it sells jewellery. By night the chowk transforms into a food carnival. Giant Pav Bhajis with butter, chocolate sandwiches and much, much more. Cricket fans flood the square after a match.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kalyan Shah/Wikimedia Commons

6. Heritage Walk In The Old City

Away from cricket and cuisine, Ahmedabad's old city provides an entirely different thrill. Recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage City, its maze-like gallis filled with intricately-carved havelis, bustling markets and centuries-old temples like the Hutheesing Jain Temple. All located barely 8 km from the Modi stadium.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aak47/Wikimedia Commons

7. Adalaj Stepwell

A short drive away from the city, Adalaj Stepwell is a beautifully-built five-storey stepwell, located around 10 km away. It is both a place of architectural brilliance and lovely tranquillity.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Tourism

8. Atal Bridge

As evening approaches, few experiences rival a leisurely crossing of the Atal Bridge. With golden light reflecting off the Sabarmati and the city skyline glowing softly in the background, the bridge captures Ahmedabad at its most contemporary and photogenic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gujarat Tourism

9. Gujarat Science City

If you are seeking something different, this science city might be your cup of tea. It has interactive exhibits, an IMAX theatre and engaging science attractions that make for an entertaining escape.