Nine Navratri Life Insurance Lessons

Here are nine lessons, one for each night of the Navratri festival, that can help any household think about protection clearly.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Over nine nights, Navratri honours the nine avatars of the Goddess Shakti, each associated with a quality such as strength, discipline or courage. These qualities can also apply to how families plan for their financial security.

First Lesson: A Strong Foundation

Good protection starts with an honest assessment of income, loans, expenses and dependents.

A common thumb rule is a life cover of 10 to 15 times your annual income, adjusted for liabilities and future goals.

Second Lesson: Discipline

A policy works only if premiums are paid on time; a lapsed policy gives no cover.

Set a reminder or use auto-pay to ensure that premiums are paid on time.

Treating insurance premiums as a fixed household expense helps you plan for it.

Third Lesson: Face Difficult Questions

Most people avoid asking what will happen if the family’s main income no longer exists but asking early is far better than being forced to face the answer in a crisis.

Fourth Lesson: Start Early

Premiums are generally lower for younger people and buying before health conditions develop makes approval simpler. Delay usually costs more.

Fifth Lesson: Protect Those Who Depend On The Earning member

Spouses, children and ageing parents rely on regular income. A term plan pays a lump sum to the family if the policyholder passes away during the policy term.

This helps the family repay loans and continue daily expenses and education.

Sixth Lesson: Choose The Right Tools

Term plans, savings plans and retirement plans serve different purposes. Riders for critical illness or accidental disability can add protection against risks other than death.

The product should match the need, not a passing trend.

Seventh Lesson: Prepare For Uncertainty

Illness, accidents and job losses rarely announce themselves so protection should sit alongside an emergency fund and health insurance, ensuring that one setback does not drain long-term savings.

Eighth Lesson: Transparency

Accurate information about age, health, income and habits must be disclosed in the proposal form because incorrect or incomplete details can lead to a rejected claim when the family can least afford it.

Ninth Lesson: Communicate And Review

The family should know all details about the policies, including where the documents are kept and who the nominee is. The cover should be reviewed after major life events such as marriage, the birth of a child or a new loan. The nominee details should be kept current.

Navratri ends with Vijayadashami, a day traditionally associated with fresh beginnings. It is a convenient moment to take stock of financial protection as well.

None of these steps are complicated but each one needs to be completed before it is needed.

An hour set aside this festive season to review your insurance cover, speak to your family and fill any gaps with a plan that fits your family's needs and budget is time well spent.

Satishwar B is MD and CEO, Bandhan Life.