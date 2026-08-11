Niharika NM, Priyanka Chopra Love Being...

Some fabrics never go out of style and satin silk is firmly at the top of that list.

Luxurious, fluid and impossibly elegant, it has a way of making every outfit look expensive with minimal effort. Be it a slinky slip dress, a sculptural gown or a dramatic evening silhouette, satin silk catches the light and everyone's attention.

These celebrity-approved looks prove why the timeless fabric deserves a permanent place in every fashion lover's wardrobe.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday looks like she is wearing molten chocolate. Between the sculpted corset, shimmering fringe and satin silk skirt, it's red-carpet glamour at its most dazzling. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Kapadia/Instagram IMAGE:looks like she is wearing molten chocolate. Between the sculpted corset, shimmering fringe and satin silk skirt, it's red-carpet glamour at its most dazzling.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani’s satin silk draped silhouette gives you the best of both worlds, blending Indian elegance with modern sophistication. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anaita Shroff Adjania/Instagram IMAGE: Who says you have to pick between a gown and a sari?’s satin silk draped silhouette gives you the best of both worlds, blending Indian elegance with modern sophistication.

Pragya Jaiswal

IMAGE: Soft pink satin silk meets an architectural ruffle, proving that sweet and statement-making can absolutely exist in the same outfit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s turquoise satin silk dress moves as smoothly as water with every step. The dramatic open back and flowing neck tie make sure you'll leave just as much of an impression walking away. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram IMAGE:’s turquoise satin silk dress moves as smoothly as water with every step. The dramatic open back and flowing neck tie make sure you'll leave just as much of an impression walking away.

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: A satin silk skirt instantly elevates the simplest outfit. Paired with a fitted turtleneck, this look whispers luxury instead of shouting it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra’s satin silk gown already brings the glamour but add a sweeping feather cape and suddenly you've got full-blown Hollywood royalty energy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Niharika NM

IMAGE: Sometimes all you need is ruby-red satin silk and a dramatic scarf detail. Sleek and glossy, this is cocktail dressing done right. Photograph: Kind courtesy Niharika NM/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff