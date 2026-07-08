Niharika Is Oh-So-Pretty!

She may have built a loyal fanbase with her hilarious Instagram videos but Niharika NM’s fashion game is no joke.

Alongside making her mark in South cinema, now with Idhayam Murali, the creator continues to serve one standout look after another, effortlessly switching between fun street style, dreamy ethnicwear and high-fashion glamour.

Here's a look at some of her best style moments.

IMAGE: Niharika’s bright yellow tube top teamed with striped wide-leg trousers makes for the perfect summer combination. The cheerful colour palette, relaxed fit and minimal accessories create an outfit that's comfy yet statement-making. All photographs: Kind courtesy Niharika NM/Instagram

IMAGE: Her breezy printed cover-up showcasing frilly swimwear is a holiday staple that never goes out of style. Layered necklaces, beachy waves and barely-there makeup complete this vacay look.

blush pink ensemble. Mirror work, a flowing drape and a sheer cape add plenty of movement, making it a modern pick for weddings and celebrations. IMAGE: Nothing says festive elegance quite like a monochromeensemble. Mirror work, a flowing drape and a sheer cape add plenty of movement, making it a modern pick for weddings and celebrations.

IMAGE: Niharika’s off-shoulder ivory silhouette gets an instant upgrade with traditional jewellery. The ornate ear cuff and haath phool add a regal touch, proving that statement accessories can completely transform a minimal outfit.

IMAGE: This striking teal and royal blue sari makes her look like a morni. The shoulder-padded blouse lends a contemporary edge while intricate embroidery keeps the look rooted in festive glam.

IMAGE: Niharika’s structured white maxi dress, worn with a matching cropped jacket, creates a sleek monochrome moment. Sharp tailoring and clean lines lend it a sophisticated touch.

IMAGE: Her acid-wash denim co-ord featuring a cropped jacket, halter top and oversized cargo pants taps into the Y2K revival with ease. Finished with chunky boots, it's the perfect denim-on-denim-on-denim look.