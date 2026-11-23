The NCS ONE Portal will connect jobseeker and employer applications with state employment portals, private job platforms and educational campuses.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The Union ministry of labour and employment on Sunday launched a job-matching platform to connect jobseekers, employers, state-employment portals and private recruitment platforms, alongside an index to identify shortages across occupations.

Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya launched the National Career Service (NCS) Open Network for Employment (ONE) Portal and the Occupational Shortage Index (OSI) at a two-day meeting of state and Union Territory labour and employment ministers in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Key Points The Occupational Shortage Index (OSI) will identify gaps between labour demand and supply to guide recruitment, career choices and skill development.

The e-Shram Livelihood Profile Module will track workers' livelihood information alongside five social security protections.

Eight Career Lounges have been launched, with the government planning 200 centres across employment exchanges, universities and educational institutions.

NCS ONE Job-Matching Portal

The NCS ONE Portal will connect jobseeker and employer applications with state employment portals, private job platforms and educational campuses.

It will also offer a voice bot and chatbot to facilitate access to the National Career Service.

Occupational Shortage Index Explained

The OSI is designed to assess gaps between labour demand and supply, helping jobseekers make career choices, employers plan recruitment, and educational and training institutions align skilling with industry requirements.

It is also expected to help policymakers target employment and skilling interventions, the ministry said.

The ministry has not specified the index's data sources, methodology or frequency of updates.

e-Shram Livelihood Profile Module

Dr Mandaviya also launched an e-Shram Livelihood Profile Module to track workers' livelihood information alongside five social security protections: Food, health, life insurance, accident and disability protection, and pension security.

New Career Lounges Across India

He also virtually launched eight Career Lounges in Jaipur, Ludhiana, Bhubaneswar, Kanpur, Bengaluru, Varanasi, Hyderabad and Guwahati.

The ministry plans to set up 200 such centres at employment exchanges, universities and educational institutions, with a focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities, in collaboration with industry partners.

The centres will offer career counselling, skill and aptitude assessments, mentoring, employability training, internships, apprenticeships and placement assistance.

They will also provide information on international job opportunities, global labour market trends and skill requirements, the ministry said.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff