New EPF Rules Every Employee Must Know

The EPF should remain a retirement nest egg, not be turned into an emergency fund.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The Employees' Provident Funds Scheme, 2026, came into force on June 29, 2026, replacing the scheme that had been in force since 1952.

While its broad framework remains unchanged, subscribers must adapt to some of the revised provisions.

Key Points The new rules explicitly permit higher voluntary contributions above statutory limits, subject to mutual agreement between employers and employees.

Partial withdrawals are simplified into three categories with a uniform 12-month eligibility period and a mandatory 25 per cent balance retention.

Members can withdraw up to 75 per cent of their balance after job loss, with full withdrawal allowed only after 12 months.

Subscribers should keep Aadhaar, PAN, bank account, UAN and nomination details updated to avoid delays in digital claim processing.

What remains the same

Existing members will continue under the EPF Scheme, 2026 without fresh enrolment or migration.

The statutory contribution rate remains 12 per cent of wages each for the employer and employee; specified establishments will continue at 10 per cent.

The statutory wage ceiling remains Rs 15,000 per month.

Portability through the Universal Account Number (UAN), nomination facility, the EPF interest rate, and the retirement age also remain unchanged.

Clarification on higher contributions

Employees earning Rs 15,000 or less must contribute 12 per cent of wages where EPF applies.

Based on the statutory ceiling, the minimum monthly contribution is Rs 1,800 each for the employee and employer.

The new scheme expressly allows contributions above the statutory rate and on wages exceeding the statutory ceiling.

"The introduction of this provision is more in the nature of a statutory clarification than a completely new benefit," says Akhil Chandna, partner – global people solutions leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Employees could already contribute above the statutory rate and on wages above Rs 15,000.

Chandna says the provision provides greater legal certainty and reduces the scope for disputes over higher contributions.

"Employees should evaluate whether voluntary PF contributions align with their retirement and cash-flow needs," says Puneet Gupta, partner -- people advisory services-tax, EY India.

Chandna adds that contributions beyond the statutory wage ceiling continue to require mutual agreement between the employer and employee, and employees cannot insist on them unilaterally.

"An employer may allow an employee to contribute 12 per cent of full basic pay while restricting its own contribution to Rs 1,800 per month," says Deepesh Raghaw, a Sebi-registered investment adviser.

This may not be welcomed by employees.

"High earners face long-term wealth erosion if employers choose to cap matching contributions at the statutory wage threshold of Rs 15,000," says Abhishek Kumar, Sebi-RIA and founder, SahajMoney.com.

As Raghaw explains, employer contributions to the EPF, National Pension System (NPS) and superannuation funds remain tax-exempt up to an aggregate Rs 7.5 lakh a year.

Gupta says employees should ask their human resources (HR) or payroll team whether the employer contributes on higher wages or restricts its contribution to the statutory ceiling.

Simpler withdrawal rules

The earlier scheme allowed partial withdrawals under 13 provisions, each with separate eligibility conditions, service requirements and limits.

The new scheme consolidates them into three categories: Essential needs, housing needs, and special circumstances.

It also reduces the uniform service-eligibility period for partial withdrawals to 12 months.

The broader categories are likely to make partial withdrawals simpler.

Members may not need to explain their reasons in as much detail.

The Special Circumstances category even permits withdrawal without a specific reason.

This structure may reduce administrative discretion and claim rejections.

The scheme permits up to 10 withdrawals for education, five each for marriage and housing, and two in each financial year for Special Circumstances.

These limits apply over and above advances taken under the earlier scheme.

"The high limits will allow members to match withdrawals to expenses that arise in stages instead of taking a large lump sum prematurely," says Raghaw.

Frequent withdrawals, however, may encourage members to treat the EPF as an emergency fund.

"Withdrawals under Special Circumstances may also finance unproductive expenses," says Arnav Pandya, founder, Moneyeduschool.

Retain 25 per cent balance

A member must retain at least 25 per cent of the aggregate PF balance after a partial withdrawal.

The earlier scheme applied different purpose-based limits and had no universal 25 per cent retention rule.

"The minimum-balance condition helps ensure that some money remains accumulated for retirement," says Pandya.

However, it may restrict access during genuine financial distress.

Longer wait after job loss

The new framework has increased the waiting period for full withdrawal after unemployment.

Earlier, members could make a full and final withdrawal after two months of continuous unemployment.

"The new scheme adopts a more balanced approach by permitting withdrawal of up to 75 per cent during unemployment, while the remaining balance becomes withdrawable only after 12 months of continuous unemployment," says Chandna.

The longer wait may prevent members from hastily exhausting their retirement savings after losing a job, but it reduces liquidity during acute distress.

"The 12-month condition appears to be a step back from the broader approach of trusting investors with their money," says Raghaw.

Greater accountability for settlement

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) must process claims or communicate deficiencies within the prescribed period -- three days or 20 days, depending on the settlement.

"In specified cases, delays may also attract interest liability, thereby strengthening accountability and improving member confidence in the system," says Chandna.

However, the deadline begins only after the authorities treat the claim as properly submitted.

Pandya says repeated requests for information by EPFO may prevent tighter deadlines from helping members.

Keep digital records updated

Digital declarations, nominations and claim processing are expected to reduce paperwork and delays.

However, incomplete digital records may hamper withdrawals.

Gupta says employees should ensure that Aadhaar is correctly seeded and verified, Permanent Account Number (PAN) details are updated, the Aadhaar-linked bank account is correctly reflected, and the UAN is active and its details are accurate.

He adds that they should also update family and nomination details on the designated portal.

Withdraw only when necessary

An unavoidable emergency, particularly a medical crisis, can justify withdrawal.

Raghaw says members should, however, plan separately for predictable expenses like education and marriage, and maintain health insurance so that a medical emergency does not force them to use EPF savings.

Kumar adds that subscribers should build an emergency fund covering six to 12 months of living expenses.

The EPF should remain a retirement nest egg, not be turned into an emergency fund.

Review EPF nominations

Earlier nominations may lapse if they conflict with the new scheme

File a fresh nomination where required

Submit or update nominations through the designated EPF portal

Review nominee details to ensure they reflect the current family structure and comply with scheme rules

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this article to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff