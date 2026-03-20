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Home  » Get Ahead » Neha, Allu, Milind Nail Couple Fashion At LFW

Neha, Allu, Milind Nail Couple Fashion At LFW

By REDIFF STYLE
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 14:53 IST

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The Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI is never complete without its glamorous showstoppers.

But what makes every show special is the presence of friends from the industry who drop by to make you feel special.

We spotted some of the coolest guests lighting up the front rows at the ongoing fashion event in Mumbai.

Take a look!

Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy attend FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Photographs: Kind courtesy Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI

Newly-weds Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, whose wedding outfits were designed by Anamika Khanna, attended the show on Day One of the fashion week in Mumbai.

Watch the video below to see how the young couple stole the limelight off the runway.

Video: Viral Bhayani

 

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia looked ready for the runway in their contrasting outfits.

 

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff attend fashion week

Armaan Malik and his wife, Aashna Shroff, looked cute together.

 

Simar Bhatia attends FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Akshay Kumar's niece, Simar Bhatia, who made her debut in the film Ikkis, also attended Anamika's show.

 

Benny Dayal attends Vivek Karunkaran's show at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2026

Photograph: Kind courtesy Benny Dayal/Instagram

Surprise! Surprise! Singer Benny Dayal (left) wowed the audience with his rare presence, cheering for Chennai-based designer Vivek Karunakaran (centre), who showcased his collection for The Boys Club

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

angad bedi and neha dhupia attend fdci x lakme fashion week 2026

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