NEET-UG Re-Exam: New Date, Extra Time, Other Important Info

Following the cancellation of the May 3 NEET-UG entrance exam over question paper leak allegations, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has announced a fresh re-examination.

If you are a NEET-UG aspirant, here is a quick, stress-free breakdown of exactly what this means for you and the steps you need to take next.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Photo

Key dates, admit card, extra time

New exam date: The re-examination will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Extra time allotted: You get a little more breathing room. The exam duration has been extended by 15 minutes. Instead of the usual 3-hour window (2 pm to 5 pm), the test will now run from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Admit cards: Your new admit cards will be issued by June 14, 2026.

Action items for students

Choose your test city again: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is opening a one-week window to allow you to re-select your preferred examination city.

Given that the new admit cards are locked in to be released by June 14, this one-week correction window will go live well before that date to allow the NTA time to process the new allocations.

Keep an eye on the official NTA portal to update your choice.

Logistics and transport support: To ease travel anxiety, the central government is coordinating with state governments to arrange transport facilities for students.

Weather contingencies: Since the exam is in late June, the NTA is putting contingency plans in place to tackle potential severe weather conditions.

Looking ahead: The big shift next year

Important note for future attempts: This June 21 re-test will likely follow the traditional pen-and-paper format but the government has confirmed that from next year onwards, NEET-UG will transition entirely to a computer-based test (CBT) mode to prevent leaks and eliminate OMR (optical mark recognition)-sheet manipulation.

What you should do right now

Keep your login credentials handy and keep a close eye on the official NTA website (nta.ac.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NEET).

The official notification link and portal access should drop on the homepage soon.

Stay focused, revise your core concepts and keep tracking the official NTA website for the city-selection link.

NEET-UG controversy, 2026