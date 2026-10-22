'NEET-UG Has No Age Limit'

rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK, a career counsellor with nearly 34 years of experience in teaching, research and career guidance, explains the benefits of pursuing higher education in India.

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Can you appear for NEET-UG after improving your Class 12 marks?

Are there any restrictions on combining marksheets from different boards for MBBS admission?

Is there an age limit for pursuing an LLB or a postgraduate diploma in cyber law?

In the latest advisory, rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK, a career counsellor with nearly 34 years of experience in teaching, research and career guidance answers students' questions about NEET-UG eligiblity, MBBS admissions and pursuing higher education after the age of 50.

You can post your career questions for rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK HERE

Alam: I am a student and NEET aspirant. I appeared for Class 10 in 2024 and passed Class 10 in 2024.

I completed and passed Class 12 in 2026. I also appeared for NEET (UG) 2026, including the re-examination, but unfortunately, I could not qualify for admission.

My Class 12 marks are relatively low, although I successfully passed the examination in 2026.

Therefore, I am considering appearing for the Class 12 Improvement Examination in 2027 to improve my marks.

I would like to seek clarification on the following:

Since I have already passed Class 12 in 2026, am I eligible to appear for the Class 12 Improvement Examination in 2027?

If I improve my Class 12 marks in 2027, will I remain eligible to appear for NEET (UG) 2027?

Will appearing for the Class 12 Improvement Examination in 2027 create any issues during NEET counselling or MBBS admission if I qualify for NEET 2027?

Will my one-year gap after Class 12 (2026-2027), during which I will prepare for NEET, cause any problems with NEET eligibility or MBBS admission?

If improvement is permitted, which Class 12 marks or marksheet will be considered for NEET 2027 eligibility and admission?

Hi Alam, the advantages of NEET are as follows:

No upper age limit.

Unlimited attempts for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination.

Unlimited attempts for NEET.

A minimum aggregate percentage of 50 per cent (varying by category) is sufficient to qualify for NEET (except for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS).

Aspirants can present marksheets from different board examinations.

Due to these factors, the number of NEET aspirants is higher compared to that for other examinations.

If you have the required marks to appear for NEET, you can proceed with your preparation.

As you mentioned that your HSC marks are low (specific marks not disclosed), focus on strengthening your weak subjects to help you achieve your goal. Simply aiming for improvement is not enough; you need to make significant progress.

You are planning to take the improvement examination to improve your marks. While preparing for it, it is essential to enhance your understanding of subjects that are also relevant to NEET.

There is a possibility that you might obtain marks similar to those you previously scored in HSC if you do not make substantial improvements. Therefore, concentrate on strengthening the subjects necessary for NEET as well.

Aditya: I passed Class 12 from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2024 with an aggregate of 58.5 per cent.

I plan to improve my marks through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) before NEET (UG) 2027.

Can my existing CBSE marks and improved NIOS marks be combined to calculate my aggregate?

If the combined aggregate reaches 60 per cent or above, will I be eligible for AIIMS MBBS admission?

Hi Aditya, Why do you focus solely on AIIMS when there are many government and private colleges offering Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programmes?

To secure admission to AIIMS, you only need to improve your HSC marks by 2 per cent. Instead, consider strengthening your knowledge of basic subjects.

Even if you score 60 per cent, there is no guarantee of admission to AIIMS unless your rank meets its requirements.

Based on your marks, it seems you are struggling with the foundational subjects. I recommend that you work on those areas to prepare for NEET and aim for a higher score to secure a better rank.

This way, you will not waste your time trying to improve your marks by just 2 per cent to meet the AIIMS eligibility criteria.

Also, NEET has no age limit or restrictions on the number of attempts, so you do not need to worry about that. Later, you can still pursue higher education at AIIMS if you wish. This is just my opinion, and I hope you understand my perspective.

Anonymous: Respected Sir, I am a 50-year-old IT professional.

I am planning to pursue a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) next year for my retirement phase.

This year, I am planning to pursue a one-year Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in Cyber Laws and Information Technology (IT).

Please guide me on whether this course is worth pursuing, its scope and the opportunities it may offer in the future.

Hi, it is great to hear from you!

You mentioned that you want to upgrade your skills and utilise your degree after retirement.

Pursuing a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) in Cyber Law and IT is a worthwhile step.

Since you have not specified the type of course, I would like to know whether it is offered online, offline or as a weekend programme.

If you live in a metropolitan area, a weekend course might be preferable to an online one. However, if you opt for an offline course, that can also be beneficial. Ultimately, the choice is yours.

Once you complete your LLB, you can apply this knowledge to your interpretation of the law. Having skills in investigation and interpretation will certainly be valuable.

However, keep in mind that the PGD alone will not qualify you to practise law; you will need to register with the Bar Council to become a lawyer.

There is no upper age limit for pursuing an LLB, so you can definitely proceed with this path.

However, do not expect immediate rewards after completing your PGD; it may take time to see the benefits.

Finally, if you decide to pursue the PGD, make sure you select an institute recognised by the relevant university and regulatory agencies. Otherwise, obtaining the PGD may not be worthwhile.

You can post your career-related questions for rediffGURU Dr Nagarajan JSK HERE

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