NEET-UG Counselling: Look Before You Lock Your R1 Choices

Read your counselling bulletin, start to finish. Each counselling body speaks its own language, lets you edit choices differently and puts a different price on changing your mind, says Ashok Hegde, founder, neet2seat.

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Have you locked down your Round 1 choices for your NEET-UG counselling? Still doing last minute cutoff research to add safe options? Wondering what your stay, upgrade and exit options are after Round 1?

Then read this before you lock your choices.

I have gone through the official 2026 bulletins of states that have published them and everything below comes from what is covered in them.

You should read every word of your counselling body's bulletin yourself. You can take better decisions if you know the rules first-hand.

In my last column, I covered a few choice-filling tips. A quick recap:

1. The most important thing is order

Put your Dream Colleges first even if they are out of range.

Next, add the Target Colleges. These are colleges near your rank but not entirely safe.

Finally, your backups, the Safe Colleges, where your rank easily qualifies.

The counselling software gives you the highest college on the list that the rank can reach.

2. Check the name and the course type together

Two colleges can share a name.

A dental college and a medical college in the same city can have similar names. Don’t add a BDS seat instead of an MBBS one.

If you are choice-filling for the All India Quota, colleges in different states often have the same name. Pick carefully, by address.

3. Check the seat type

The same college appears more than once on the list, under different seat types such as MBBS-government, MBBS-private and MBBS-management.

The fees across these vary considerably.

Put the cheaper seat type above the costlier ones or you may end up with an expensive seat even though you would have qualified for the cheaper one.

4. Make the list long enough

Every year, students miss out because they kept their list short, not because their rank was poor. A long list never forces a bad seat if your order is correct.

Never enter a college you would refuse to join. Only keep genuine backups you would want to study in if nothing else gets allotted.

One last tip, and it is the reason for my column today.

The counselling system is a maze.

Each counselling body speaks its own language, lets you edit choices differently and puts a different price on changing your mind.

Let me walk you through the maze with three examples, and you can apply it to your situation.

All India Quota (MCC)

Choice filling: Fresh every round or only edits?

MCC lets you fill fresh choices in every round.

Round 1’s list does not carry forward.

If you skip fresh choice filling in a later round, you keep the seat you already joined.

Free exit, freeze or float

MCC gives you three options once a seat is allotted in R1.

You Freeze to keep an allotted seat and opt out of an upgrade.

You Float when you want to hold out for a better one in the next round.

Free Exit means you don’t report or join; you let the allotment lapse and try your luck in R2 with a fresh list.

The real change for 2026 is that a Float candidate does everything online. No travelling to the allotted college just to hold the seat while waiting for the next round.

Even the document check is done online (MCC 2026 bulletin, FAQ 8).

The security deposit is forfeited only if you are allotted in Round 2 or later and then do not join.

Remember, if you are upgraded, your R1 seat is gone for good.

Karnataka (KEA)

Choice filling

Karnataka does not let you refill your list each round. The options you lock before Round 1 are final.

You can delete colleges and reorder your choices but you can’t add any college that you left out in R1.

You can add a college or seat only if it is newly added to the seat matrix after R1.

In Karnataka, you have greater reason to create a large list.

Four choices

In Round 1, you must pick one of four numbered choices, in KEA's own words.

Choice 1: Satisfied, will join, wants no later round.

Choice 2: Take this seat but stay in for a better one. If nothing better comes, this seat stays yours.

Choice 3: Reject this seat but stay in the next round with your other options.

Choice 4: Admitted elsewhere, withdrawing.

If you don’t pick a choice, the seat is cancelled and you’re out of counselling.

Exits

If you opt for Choice 2 or Choice 3, you don’t need to pay the Round 1 college fee.

But anyone allotted a seat in Round 2 must pay the fee and take admission at that college before they’re allowed to try for an upgrade in Round 3.

In Karnataka, not reporting will not be presumed as surrender. It is treated as blocking a seat, and it invites a penalty and even legal action.

To leave, you must surrender your seat in writing to KEA with the original papers.

The cost of leaving climbs the longer you wait.

It's Rs 5,000 after Round 1, Rs 10,000 after Round 2, Rs 1.1 lakh after the third round deadline and a full year's fee plus Rs 1.1 lakh and a three-year counselling ban if you walk after the stray round (KEA bulletin, July 24, 2026).

There is no caution deposit this year.

The Rs 1 lakh is a penalty for exiting late.

Maharashtra (state CET cell)

Choice filling

Like MCC, Maharashtra uses a fresh list every round.

The last round's choices are treated as void and you rebuild from scratch each time.

Retain, upgrade or exit

Once a Round 1 seat is allotted, you’ve three options.

Freeze: Submit the Status Retention Form (SRF) and keep the seat. This is irreversible.

Upgrade: Join the seat but do not submit that form, then fill a fresh list for Round 2.

Do not report: The Round 1 seat is cancelled and you go into Round 2 with empty hands.

Join is the important term here.

To hold a seat and upgrade, you must join an allotted seat in person by going to the college, paying the fee and submitting originals.

Maharashtra has no online retention like MCC. The only way to skip the college visit is to not report, and that means giving up the seat you had.

Round 3 is binding. If allotted, you must join.

Maharashtra takes no counselling deposit. But it carries the heaviest penalty of the three.

Letting a government or aided MBBS/BDS seat lapse after the deadline costs Rs 10 lakh, and the brochure says this applies to every quota, including All India seats (Maharashtra 2026 brochure).

The takeaway for you

Shorn of counselling jargon, the choice is always one of the same three:

Keep this seat

Keep it but try for a better one

Let it go.

What differs is the nomenclature, the editing rule and the price.

MCC lets you refill freely and exit Round 1 for nothing.

Karnataka locks your list before Round 1 and treats an unannounced no-show as blocking.

Maharashtra makes you physically join even to upgrade and charges a Rs 10 lakh fee on a lapsed government seat.

But if you want to take away one thing, let it be this: Read your counselling bulletin, start to finish.

That one hour of reading is time well-spent.

Ashok Hegde runs neet2seat.com, which tracks NEET-UG cut-offs, fees and counselling rules across 23 states and the All India Quota.