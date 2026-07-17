NEET UG 2026 Results: Meet The Toppers

Scoring 715 out of 720 marks, Punjab's Aryan Gupta and Haryana's Panshul Bansal have emerged as the joint toppers at the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2026 exam.

IMAGE: Aryan Gupta, left, from Punjab, and Panshul Bansal from Haryana secured the All India Rank 1 in the NEET-UG 2026 examination results declared on July 16, 2026. Photographs: Aryan, Kind courtesy ANI; Pranshul, Kind courtesy Allen Institute

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 results on July 16, bringing relief to over two million medical aspirants across the country.

The entrance examination was conducted on May 3, 2026, while a re-examination for eligible candidates was held later following the Supreme Court's directions.

NEET-UG 2026 toppers

Punjab's Aryan Gupta and Haryana's Panshul Bansal emerged as the joint toppers, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 with 715 marks out of 720.

Speaking to PTI, topper Aryan Gupta described the achievement as a dream come true. "I secured All India Rank 1; I scored 715 out of 720. My father and mother are doctors... I worked hard. I would not get sleep but it is feeling surreal now, looking like a dream. Everyone is happy," said Aryan.

Sharing his preparation strategy, he said he studied for "16 to 17 hours a day".

He also revealed the personal reason that inspired him to pursue medicine.

"I want to become an oncologist. My grandmother had died from cancer. I was in third standard; then, I had taken a pledge. There is so much to do in life but I am feeling good."

Aryan shares his inspiring NEET preparation journey:

Video: ANI

And celebrates his success with his family :)

Video: Kind courtesy ANI

Ayush Bhalotia, who scored 710 marks and secured AIR 4, told ANI that he spent "five to seven hours on self-study and attended six hours of classes every day".

Here's what he did to help him achieve this amazing success:

Video: Kind courtesy ANI

About NEET UG 2026 Results

According to the NTA, 20 lakh candidates appeared for NEET (UG) 2026 at 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad; 11.21 lakh candidates have qualified for admission to undergraduate medical, dental, AYUSH and allied programmes.

While toppers Gupta and Bansal scored 715 marks each, 19 candidates secured 700 marks, 138 candidates scored 690 and 1,492 candidates obtained 650 or above.

A total of 10,160 candidates scored 600 or more. More than 58 per cent of the qualified candidates are girls.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff and Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff

With inputs from PTI and ANI.