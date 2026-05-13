NEET-UG 2006 Cancellation: Dos And Don'ts For Students

'No fresh registration will be required; no additional examination fee will be charged; fees already paid will be refunded; and the revised exam date plus the re-issued admit-card schedule will be announced through official channels.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 3, 2026, has sparked controversy and panic among lakhs of students and parents after the May 3 exam was cancelled due to allegations of a paper leak.

This year, approximately 22 lakh candidates registered for the NEET-UG 2026 exam which was held across 551 Indian cities and 14 cities abroad.

Though this is not the first time that the competitive exam has been the topic of controversy due to technical glitches and alleged paper leaks in certain centres, experts recommend that students and parents not panic and rely only on official announcements made by the Supreme Court and the NTA before taking any decision.

Rediff's Divya Nair spoke to NEET experts from across states for answers to questions that might worry NEET aspirants and advice for how they can use this time to plan their study strategy and score better.

Should students register again for NEET UG 2026?

No, students need not register again, says rediffGURU Nagarajan J S K, former assistant professor and placement officer at the JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty, Tamil Nadu (You can read his detailed interview HERE).

"NTA has also said that registration data, candidature and the examination centres opted for the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward; no fresh registration will be required; no additional examination fee will be charged; fees already paid will be refunded; and the revised exam date plus the re-issued admit-card schedule will be announced through official channels," confirms rediffGURU Nayagam PP, a Bengaluru-based career counsellor and founder of EduJob360; Nayagam has two decades of experience in HR and education counselling.

Nagarajan further clarifies that "candidates cannot re-register unless the window is opened by the NTA. So parents and students need not worry about it".

Will existing students receive grace marks due to the paper leak?

Currently, there is no need to need to award grace marks as this is not a university exam, says Nagarajan. However, "if there are specific issues at a test centre, the NTA may announce if and how the marks will be calculated".

Will the NEET re-exam delay admissions to medical college?

With the unexpected cancellation of NEET-UG 2026, "medical admissions may get delayed slightly, counselling timelines may shift and academic calendars could compress," says rediffGURU Mayank Chandel, founder of CareerStreets, which trains aspirants in NEET, JEE and other competitive exams in Nagpur.

However, it will not directly damage the careers of serious aspirants. "One extra month will not define a doctor's career," Chandel added.

Will the re-exam affect students' career and future?

Rather than treating it as an unfortunate event, rediffGURU Pankaj Vyavahare, a career counsellor based out of Jalgaon, Maharashtra, urges students to see it as "another opportunity to improve your score. Focus on improving in your weak chapters/units".

What are the alternate options for PCB (physics-chemistry-biology) students beyond NEET-UG?

According to experts, not clearing NEET-UG is not the end of the world if you are interested in a career in medicine.

"Students who have opted for physics-chemistry-biology can consider alternate careers in pharmacy, clinical psychology, biomedicine or look for courses in diet and nutrition, genetics, environmental science, forensic science and agriculture," advises Vyavahare.

Should NEET-UG aspirants consider applying abroad?

Vyavahare feels that students who may not want to compete for the NEET rank can consider applying abroad.

Mayank Chandel recommends countries like Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan that offer undergraduate medical courses under a budget. "Georgia is also a good option," he says.

Will NEET-UG re-exam benefit test takers?

For those students who were less prepared for the May 3 exam, this is a golden opportunity to prepare and score better.

"Even a 25 to 40 mark improvement can dramatically improve your chance to apply to a government college, improve your all India rank and also your state quota position," says Chandel.

NEET re-exam preparation tips: Dos and Don'ts

1. Re-plan your study strategy

"The cancelled attempt gave you priceless performance data. You now know which physics chapters cost you time, which chemistry ideas collapsed under speed and which biology lines looked familiar but were not truly retrievable under pressure. Use that memory intelligently," advises Nayagam.

"Once the initial shock settles, your question should become brutally practical: How do I convert this extra time into more marks? The answer not 'study more. You need to focus on 'how you can perform the same syllabus better'.

2. Do not study in a panic

Many students may have mentally exited their preparation after appearing for the exam on May 3.

"This lethargy may prove disastrous since you have to reappear for the exam now," says Chandel while adding that "students who will benefit the most from the re-exam are not necessarily the toppers from the first attempt; it will be those students who can emotionally reset faster than others."

"Do not study 14 hours a day out of panic," he warns. Panic only creates inconsistency. He advises students to follow a practical strategy.

"While you await the re-exam date, spend a day or two to recover mentally and sleep properly. Reduce social media exposure. Restart your preparation with a minimum of six to seven hours of high-quality study. Practise multiple choice questions and NCERT revision. Students must ideally take one full-length mock to evaluate their preparation."

3. Simulate your preparation

The re-exam means you are familiar exam conditions, reminds Nayagam.

"The official exam window is between 2 pm to 5 pm. The NTA's pre-exam guidance also made clear how tightly reporting, frisking, hydration rules and centre discipline are managed.

"Build that environment into your preparation. Take full-length mocks during your actual exam slot. Write with a physical OMR (optimal mark recognition) rhythm in mind. Sit without pausing, without checking your phone and without breaking concentration every 20 minutes," he says.

4. Do not fall for scams

Most importantly, experts advise parents and students to exercise caution and not act under pressure.

Considering the ambiguity and competition, it is natural for parents and students to look for quick alternatives to secure a seat or admission.

Nayagam warns parents to stay away from agents who may claim to guarantee a seat or exam centre: "Do not pay anyone for re-processing, seat security, inside schedule access or guaranteed centre correction.

"Do not share OTPs, passwords or application credentials.

"Losing money and personal data in a panic can hurt you more than the cancellation and re-exam."