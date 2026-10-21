NEET Round 3: What Are Options For Medical Aspirants?

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels.com

Key Points NEET Round 3 was the final opportunity for many students to upgrade or change colleges, with stray rounds still to come, primarily for those without a seat.

Students who joined an MCC Round 3 seat cannot resign it and are barred from MCC's stray round and most state later rounds.

Penalties for not joining an allotted Round 3 seat can be substantial, including loss of deposit, significant fees (e.g., ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh in some states), and a bar from future counselling.

For students with lower ranks, realistic MBBS options after Round 3 are primarily in private colleges, deemed universities, and management quotas, with annual fees ranging from ₹16 lakh to ₹45 lakh.

MCC's stray round is open to students from every state, while state stray rounds are restricted to eligible local students, with few government seats typically available.

We look at NEET allotments so far through eight students, ranging from AIR 10,000 to an NRI aspirant, and analyse where Round 3 ended for each and what is still open to them.

The MCC as well as several states have announced their NEET Round 3 allotments. R3 was the last chance for many students (depending on their state) to get an upgrade or change their college. Stray rounds are still to come, but they are mostly only for students without a seat.

I analysed the Round 3 lists published by MCC and 15 states and union territories, and the notices each has issued for the rounds that follow. I have used the term General to mean unreserved or open seats.

What's Left After NEET Round 3

Round Open to Can a student holding a seat enter? Dates (as of midday, Oct 14) If a seat is allotted in this round and not joined MCC stray round (AIQ, deemed universities, central institutions) Students from every state; everyone must register afresh No, whether the seat came from MCC or a state. Also closed to anyone allotted a Round 3 seat by MCC or a state, even if they did not join Registration opened Oct 13. Closes Oct 14 (3 pm); choice locking Oct 15 (10 am); result Oct 17 Deposit lost; out of any later round Telangana mop-up (state-quota MBBS) Students on Telangana's merit list who filled options in Phase 1; not MCC joiners Yes, to move up; the old seat is cancelled if a new one is allotted Options close 5 pm, Oct 14 ₹20 lakh and a three-year bar Andhra Pradesh Phase-III Students on Andhra Pradesh's merit list, including those who did not report in Phase-II (but not for the college they skipped) Yes, to move up Announced, no date Management-quota seats: ₹3 lakh deposit lost. State-quota seats: no deposit Karnataka stray round Students never allotted a KEA medical seat; new registrations allowed No (KEA dental-seat holders may try for MBBS) Registration Oct 13–16; options Oct 16–19 Deposit, penalty, a year's fee and a three-year bar Maharashtra stray rounds (three) Only students already registered with the CET Cell; Round 3 choices do not carry over No; also closed to anyone allotted a seat in any round up to Round 3, joined or not, and to anyone allotted an MCC stray seat Seat list Oct 14; choices Oct 15–16; result Oct 17 Two-year bar for that course group West Bengal stray round Students with no allotment up to Round 3; new registrations allowed No Registration Oct 16; result by Oct 23 Deposit lost; out of counselling Tamil Nadu stray round Students holding no MBBS or BDS seat and not allotted one in Round 3 No In its prospectus; no date ₹10 lakh fee, plus deposits (including an extra ₹5 lakh for MBBS) and tuition lost; one-year bar Kerala stray round Students not allotted a seat in Kerala's Phase 3, holding no AIQ seat, and who did not leave a seat after 10 am, Oct 7 No Announced, no date Under its prospectus, ₹10 lakh (₹5 lakh for BDS) and a bar of up to two years

Note: Allotted and joined are not the same thing. A student is allotted a seat when a counselling authority allots them a seat in its list. The student joins the seat by reporting to the college and taking admission.

A seat joined in Round 3 is now treated as final in most states, so leaving it means exiting the course, and you will usually have to pay a penalty (see Student #1). The table's last column is about what happens if a seat is allotted in these later rounds and you do not join.

Penalties for Not Joining Allotted Seats

A student allotted a Round 3 seat who does not join loses the seat, usually loses the deposit, and in most places is also kept out of that authority's stray round.

MCC, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Haryana and West Bengal all say so. Karnataka also charges a penalty.

Kerala's prospectus charges ₹10 lakh (₹5 lakh for BDS) to a student who does not take admission on a seat allotted in its final phase, and Tamil Nadu charges ₹10 lakh to a student who does not join a Round 3 seat.

MCC has sent the states a list of students who joined AIQ seats up to Round 3 and asked them to remove those students from state counselling.

A student allotted an MCC seat in Round 3 but not joined isn't on that list. MCC keeps these students out of its own stray round, but whether they can take part in a state's later rounds depends on that state's rules. Haryana's, for example, bars anyone allotted an AIQ seat up to Round 3.

MCC's stray round is open to students from every state. A state's stray round is open only to eligible students. A few states, like Karnataka, also open some private and management seats to students from across India.

Where government-college cutoffs closed in Round 3

Round General OBC (group shown) SC List All India Quota (open to all states) 27,080 27,310 123,708 final Kerala about 12,100 about 28,200 (Ezhava) about 178,200 final Rajasthan 21,835 23,100 103,464 provisional Haryana 23,408 29,428 (BC-A) 126,629 provisional Odisha 29,036 29,422 (SEBC) 168,613 final Gujarat (six state colleges) 32,003 43,260 (SEBC) 92,824 provisional Jharkhand 34,053 35,391 (BC-I) none in Round 3 provisional Punjab 46,909 57,592 (BC, one seat) 187,146 final Maharashtra 51,356 53,341 150,946 provisional West Bengal 55,869 58,569 186,843 provisional Madhya Pradesh 57,109 58,592 170,100 provisional Karnataka 78,580 80,538 (2A) 1,31,341 to 1,67,395 final Chhattisgarh 83,360 none in Round 3 185,207 provisional

Each figure is the highest All India Rank (the lowest-placed student) given a government MBBS seat in that category in Round 3. I have left out seats reserved for women, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen and other special groups, such as rural or government-school students.

Rajasthan's figure also leaves out one seat given to a student from another state at 3,13,215. Kerala's KEAM ranks are converted to AIR using the official KEAM rank list. Gujarat's 13 GMERS colleges went to 79,747 (General) and 1,54,597 (SC).

Cutoffs can move between provisional and final lists: Odisha's General went from 28,134 to 29,036. Rajasthan's figure leaves out one seat given to a student from another state at 3,13,215 after it ran out of local candidates.

Student #1: AIR around 10,000, General, holding a seat and hoping for a better one

In MCC's Round 3 list, 81 candidates ranked between 9,500 and 10,500 moved up to a better seat. One, ranked about 9,500, moved from the Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar to the Gajra Raja Medical College in Gwalior.

A student who joined an MCC seat in Round 3 cannot resign it. That seat keeps them out of MCC's stray round and, under MCC's Notice 25 of October 10, out of the later rounds in all states, including their own.

A move up after Round 3 is possible for students holding a state-quota seat in Telangana (until 5 pm on October 14), Andhra Pradesh (Phase-III, no date yet) or Odisha, if it holds an extra round for students who joined and wanted an upgrade.

A seat joined in Round 3 is treated as final in most states, and leaving it means leaving the course.

Each state sets its own penalty for that. Kerala charges ₹10 lakh (₹5 lakh for BDS) to a student who leaves a joined MBBS seat after the third allotment and can bar them for up to two years.

Tamil Nadu charges ₹10 lakh, Odisha ₹10 lakh to leave a government college, Telangana ₹20 lakh for a state-quota MBBS seat, and Chhattisgarh ₹25 lakh for an unreserved MBBS student (₹20 lakh for reserved categories) who leaves after 5 pm on October 15.

Maharashtra lets a student cancel a joined seat at the college without penalty until 5.30 pm on October 20. After that, letting a government seat lapse costs ₹10 lakh, and giving up an R3 seat does not open Maharashtra's stray rounds.

Student #2: AIR 50,000, General, with no seat

MCC's last AIQ government MBBS seat for a General student went to AIR 27,080.

On October 11 MCC listed 1,170 AIQ MBBS seats whose Round 3 holders did not report. Under its bulletin, these stay with MCC for its stray round. Last year's stray round offered 390 AIQ MBBS seats, and its last General seat closed at 27,332.

State stray rounds usually have few government seats left. In 2025, Maharashtra's first stray round allocated 37 government MBBS seats, 16 of them for students with disabilities and only two in the open category, both at cutoffs that R3 had already reached.

West Bengal's gave six General government seats, the last at 47,373.

Bihar's two stray rounds filled about 28 government MBBS seats outside the disability quota, the General ones at ranks near 27,500.

Odisha and Puducherry allotted no government-quota MBBS seat, and Gujarat none at its state or GMERS colleges.

Student #3: AIR 1.5 to 2 lakh, General, with no seat, looking for a government-quota seat in a private college

Many states reserve some private-college seats to be allotted in the government quota. In Karnataka most of these seats cost ₹1,53,571 a year, and the last one in Round 3 went to ₹97,676. West Bengal's went to ₹101,894.

The cutoffs crossed 1.5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh (158,331), Punjab (177,434) and Maharashtra (188,095). One Gujarat college, Parul University, closed at 230,584, while cutoffs in Haryana (827,185) and Rajasthan (996,353) ran much deeper.

Karnataka has no seat left at the state fee after R3. It has 637 management seats at ₹25 lakh to ₹45 lakh a year, open to students from any state except NRIs, some of them in government colleges, and 27 seats open to a student from any state, all at one private college,

Srinivasa Institute of Medical Research Center in Mangaluru, at ₹22.25 lakh. KEA says seats cancelled or given up will be added to its stray round.

Last year, Maharashtra's first stray round filled private state-quota seats up to AIR 146,126 (open category) and West Bengal's up to 95,512 (General).

Telangana's mop-up lists 81 such seats in private colleges for local students, 24 of them in the open category, 10 of those for women.

Student #4: AIR 3 lakh, General, with no seat

Every government college MBBS seat for General students closed well before this rank, except one in Rajasthan that went to a student from another state at 313,215. So did the government-quota seats in Karnataka's private colleges, and the state-quota seats in private colleges in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

In Haryana and Rajasthan, they went much deeper, as did some of Karnataka's private seats for its domicile students at ₹16 lakh to ₹23 lakh a year. For a student at this rank, private colleges and deemed universities are the realistic MBBS options.

Deemed universities set their own fees and fill their seats through MCC. I checked the 2026-2027 fee notices of several deemed medical colleges. Tuition runs from ₹16 lakh a year at Hamdard in New Delhi to ₹35 lakh at Sri Ramachandra in Chennai, with hostel and other charges extra. NRI seats are priced in dollars, mostly US$40,000 to US$65,000 a year.

By my count from MCC's lists, about 2,180 deemed-university MBBS seats were empty after Round 3. About 1,370 found no taker in Round 3, almost all at deemed universities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The remaining 810 or so came back from students who did not report. Last year's MCC stray round filled regular (non-NRI) deemed seats up to AIR 9,18,801. MCC's deposit for deemed-university seats is ₹2 lakh. It is refunded after counselling ends if no seat is allotted and is forfeit if a stray seat is allotted and the student does not join.

This year Maharashtra's private colleges will not fill leftover seats themselves. Every seat goes through the CET Cell's stray rounds.

Student #5: AIR 7 to 8 lakh, General, with no seat

Of the 3,036 regular deemed-university MBBS seats MCC allotted in Round 3, 943 went to students ranked beyond 7 lakh. One student ranked about 7 lakh moved from J R Medical College in Villupuram to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in Sawangi, Wardha.

The options are similar to the 3 lakh ranker's: MCC's deemed seats, Karnataka's 27 any-state seats at the Mangaluru college (its any-state seats went to 11,92,782 in Round 3, while Karnataka's ₹12 lakh any-state seats, the largest group, closed at 1,84,277), and its management seats.

Karnataka's stray deposit is ₹12 lakh for students who list the any-state private seats and ₹25 lakh for those who list management seats. For BDS, Karnataka has no dental seat left and MCC has about 180 deemed-university BDS seats.

Student #6: OBC, AIR 40,000, with no seat

One OBC student ranked about 25,000 moved up from Government Medical College, Paderu, to Haveri Institute of Medical Sciences in Round 3. The AIQ's OBC cutoff stopped at 27,310, just 230 ranks past the General one. In eight of the 12 rows with an OBC figure, the OBC cutoff closed within 3,000 ranks of the General one.

The OBC cutoffs went past 40,000 in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab (one seat), West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, and stopped short of it in Kerala, Rajasthan, Haryana, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Last year, MCC's stray round took the OBC cutoff to 27,307. State stray rounds had few government seats for OBC students.

Student #7: SC, AIR 1.5 lakh, with no seat

The last AIQ SC seat in Round 3 went to 1,23,708. State SC cutoffs went past 1.5 lakh in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Punjab, and in Gujarat's GMERS colleges (154,597). Karnataka's lists now split SC seats into S1 to S4. In Round 3, S3 seats went to 131,341 and S2 seats to 167,395.

In MCC's stray round, the SC cutoff was 138,863 last year and 137,759 in 2024. State stray rounds had few government seats for SC students.

Student #8: NRI, with no seat

In the four NRI pools I checked, the last Round 3 seat went to a rank beyond 9 lakh: 995,870 in MCC's deemed universities, 939,261 in Karnataka, 1,117,659 in Rajasthan (US$20,101.20 a semester) and 1,194,509 in Odisha.

All ten NRI seats Karnataka allotted in Round 3, new or upgraded, were at government colleges, at ₹25.09 lakh a year; NRI seats at its private colleges cost ₹33 lakh to ₹45 lakh.

Few NRI seats remain. MCC turns deemed NRI seats still vacant in Round 3 into regular paid seats once NRI students run out. Karnataka's has no NRI seat left, and its management seats are closed to NRI students.

Tamil Nadu moves unfilled NRI seats to its management quota, and West Bengal does not let NRI students take state or management seats. Andhra Pradesh fills vacant NRI seats in its Phase-III.

What you can do now

Whatever your rank, you are in one of three situations.

You joined a seat in Round 2 or Round 3. In most states, it is now final. An upgrade is still possible through Telangana's mop-up (options closed at 5 pm on October 14), Andhra Pradesh's Phase-III (no date yet) or Odisha's extra round, if it is held.

Leaving a seat you have joined means leaving the course and paying your state's penalty, and you still cannot take part in the stray rounds.

You were allotted a Round 3 seat and the joining date has not passed. Joining closes on October 15 in Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, on October 16 in Uttarakhand and on October 17 in Tripura.

Not joining means you will lose the seat, usually the deposit, and in most states the chance to take part in the stray round as well. In Tamil Nadu it also costs ₹10 lakh. So, your choice is between an allotted R3 seat and a stray round whose seat list most authorities have not yet published.

You have no seat. That usually means your rank was beyond the cutoffs for the seats you wanted, or the cutoffs reached your rank at colleges you did not add to your choice list. What remains are the stray rounds, mainly MCC's and your own state's, plus Telangana's mop-up and Andhra Pradesh's Phase-III for students on those states' merit lists.

Each needs fresh choices, and some need fresh registration and a deposit. Be careful with your choice list. Every choice is a seat you must join if it is allotted.

A stray seat not joined will cost you the deposit, another ₹10 lakh in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and, in several states, a bar of one to three years.

For students whose rank is beyond the cutoffs, most seats left are in private colleges, deemed universities and management quotas, at fees from about ₹16 lakh to ₹45 lakh a year in the lists above.

For students who are close to the cutoffs, 1,170 AIQ seats are open, though last year's stray round moved the General cutoff by only about 1,150 ranks.

Sources: Round 3 allotment lists and post-Round 3 notices of MCC and 15 states and union territories, October 1 to 14, 2026; MCC and state stray-round results and seat lists for 2024 and 2025; NTA's "Key Data Points", July 2026.