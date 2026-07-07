NEET-PG 2026: What Happened To The Zero Percentile Policy?

One of the most important provisions this year is that qualifying NEET-PG does not automatically guarantee participation in counselling.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the official notification for NEET-PG 2026.

Performance in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) will determine admission to the doctor of medicine (MD), master of surgery (MS), post MBBS diplomate of the national board (DNB), direct six-year doctorate of the national board (DrNB) and NBEMS diploma programmes for the 2026-2027 academic session.

July 21, 2026 is the last date to apply for NEET PG.

What is the zero percentile admission policy in NEET-PG?

This year, the Union ministry of health and family welfare reviewed last year's zero-percentile admission policy, which was introduced to fill vacant postgraduate seats.

As per the zero percentile admission policy, candidates from certain reserved categories were made eligible for postgraduate medical counselling even if they scored in the 0th percentile in NEET-PG.

The general category cutoff was reduced to the 7th percentile. It was introduced as a one-time measure to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats but many seats still remained unfilled, prompting a review of the policy.

Ahead of the exam, rediffGURUS education experts Nagarajan JSK, former head of medical research at the JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty, and Nayagam PP, career counsellor and founder of EduJob 360, shares key information NEET-PG 2026 aspirants need to know.

NEET-PG 2026 registration schedule

Registration begins: July 1

Last date to apply: July 21

Application edit window: July 25-28

Image correction window: July 31-August 10

Test city intimation slip: August 11

Demo test (tentative): August 15

Admit cards: August 27

NEET-PG examination: August 30

Internship completion deadline: September 30

Result declaration: September 30

Why is the qualifying percentile back in focus?

According to career coach and rediffGURU Nayagam PP, one of the major issues under consideration has been the zero-percentile qualifying policy implemented during the previous admission cycle.

He explains that the policy was introduced to address a large number of vacant postgraduate medical seats.

"Under directions of the ministry, NBEMS had reduced the qualifying cutoff from the 50th percentile to the 7th percentile for general category candidates while candidates belonging to reserved categories became eligible even at the 0th percentile."

However, despite the unprecedented relaxation, nearly 1,140 postgraduate medical seats reportedly remained vacant during the 2025-26 academic session.

"Authorities have reportedly examined restoring a minimum qualifying benchmark to maintain academic standards while also exploring additional counselling rounds if seats continue to remain vacant," explains Nayagam.

What is the qualifying percentile for NEET-PG?

Quoting the official notification, Nagarajan, who has over three decades of experience counselling students in the field of medicine and pharmacy, prescribes the following minimum qualifying percentiles:

General and EWS: 50th percentile

UR-PwBD: 45th percentile

SC/ST/OBC (including PwBD): 40th percentile

Candidates scoring below these prescribed percentiles will not be eligible for admission to MD, MS and PG diploma courses.

Nayagam says one of the most important provisions this year is that qualifying NEET-PG does not automatically guarantee participation in counselling.

"The official notification clearly specifies that eligibility for participation in counselling conducted by the designated counselling authorities shall be governed by the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2023, along with all amendments issued from time to time by the National Medical Commission (NMC) with the prior approval of the ministry of health and family welfare."

He says this provision allows the NMC and the central government to revise eligibility norms whenever necessary.

"Although the current notification prescribes qualifying percentiles of 50th, 45th and 40th, any amendment issued under PGMER 2023, before or during counselling, will automatically become applicable."

Meanwhile, candidates must keep monitoring official notifications throughout the admission process instead of relying only on the eligibility criteria announced before the examination.

Who is eligible for NEET-PG?

To qualify for NEET-PG candidates must have the following:

A recognised MBBS degree or provisional pass certificate.

Hold permanent or provisional registration with the National Medical Commission or a state medical council.

Complete the compulsory rotatory internship by September 30, 2026.

Foreign medical graduates who are Indian citizens or overseas citizens of India must have qualified in the FMG examination, obtained the required registration and completed their internship by the prescribed deadline to participate in counselling.

NEET-PG 2026 will be the single entrance examination for admission to MD, MS, PG diploma, Post MBBS DNB, direct six-year DrNB and NBEMS diploma programmes.

NEET-PG exam pattern and marking scheme

The examination will be conducted as a computer-based test.

The paper will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions, divided into five time-bound sections of 36 questions each, with 42 minutes allotted per section.

How will NEET PG be scored?

The marking scheme for NEET PG is:

+4 marks for every correct answer

-1 mark for every incorrect answer

No marks for unanswered questions

Candidates may mark questions for review within a section before the allotted time expires.

Nayagam reminds aspirants that percentile and percentage are not the same.

"The qualifying percentile should not be confused with the percentage of marks."

He explains that qualification depends on a candidate's relative performance among all candidates appearing for the examination rather than the percentage of marks obtained.

NEET-PG application rules

Candidates can submit only one application for NEET-PG 2026. If multiple applications are submitted, NBEMS may retain only the application with the higher application number and cancel the others without refunding the fee.

The examination fee is Rs 3,500 for general, OBC and EWS candidates and Rs 2,500 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

NBEMS will also make a demo test available from August 15 (tentative) to help candidates familiarise themselves with the computer-based examination.

NBEMS uses Aadhaar-based authentication only for candidate identity verification in accordance with the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

NEET PG 2026 test centres

Unlike previous years, allotment of the examination city will not follow a first-come, first-served system.

Candidates must select three preferred test states, with the first preference matching the correspondence address mentioned in the application form. Early application does not guarantee allotment of a preferred city.

On the examination day, candidates must carry:

A coloured printout of the admit card.

A coloured photocopy of the NMC/State Medical Council registration certificate.

An original valid photo identity proof.

Disability certificate, wherever applicable.

Candidates should retain their admit cards even after the examination as they will not be available for download after the declaration of results.

Institutions not covered in NEET-PG counselling

Nagarajan JSK points out that admissions to the following institutions are not covered under the centralised NEET-PG counselling process:

All AIIMS

PGIMER, Chandigarh

JIPMER, Puducherry

NIMHANS, Bengaluru

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute, Thiruvananthapuram

The notification also states that no state government, private medical college or university can conduct a separate entrance examination for MD, MS or PG Diploma admissions for the 2026-27 academic session.

Important tips for NEET PG aspirants

Nayagam says candidates should remember that clearing the examination is only one part of the admission process.

"NEET-PG 2026 reinforces that while qualifying the examination is essential, admission ultimately depends on compliance with the latest eligibility norms prescribed under PGMER, 2023 and subsequent amendments approved by the NMC and MoHFW."

He advises aspirants to remain attentive to official announcements throughout the counselling process, complete every admission formality on time and understand that qualifying percentiles and counselling rules may change if regulators issue fresh amendments.