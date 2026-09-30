NEET-PG 2026: 5,827 New Seats, Lower Cut-Offs

Postgraduate medical aspirants get big relief in NEET-PG 2026 as available seats rise to nearly 58,000 and cut-off scores drop significantly across categories. Here is what candidates should know before counselling begins.

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Between an increase in available seats and a noticeable drop in qualifying scores, this year’s NEET-PG medical admissions picture looks far less stressful.

Here is a breakdown of what the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) have just announced and what it means for your upcoming counselling choices.

1. 5,827 new PG seats added across India

The biggest highlight of the newly-released seat matrix is that 11 per cent more post-graduate seats are available compared to last year.

The total MD, MS and diploma seats have increased from 52,173 in the previous session to roughly 58,000 seats for 2026–27.

Private and deemed universities have registered the biggest expansion with a 32 per cent surge in seat intake. Government medical institutions have expanded their total intake capacity by 10 per cent.

Popular specialties -- including anaesthesia, ophthalmology, ENT, pathology, psychiatry and respiratory medicine -- have all seen additional intake allocations.

The current matrix isn't the final ceiling. The NMC noted that this list does not include pending applications for new courses or intake expansions still awaiting approval. If cleared, additional seats will be added in updated matrix releases during subsequent counselling rounds.

2. Lower qualifying cut-offs

Parallel to the seat matrix expansion, NBEMS released the qualifying score criteria alongside the results and the qualifying bar has noticeably dropped across categories:

General/ EWS (50th percentile): The qualifying cut-off score has dropped to 262 out of 720, down by 13 marks from last year's 275.

General PwBD (45th percentile): The cut-off now stands at 244 marks, down from 255 in 2025.

SC/ ST/ OBC including PwBD (40th percentile): The qualifying mark is down to 226 marks, compared to 235 last year.

This multi-year low means a significantly broader pool of candidates can now enter the central and state counselling pipelines.

3. What should candidates do next?

Qualifying does not guarantee you a seat

Remember that crossing the eligibility mark gets your foot in the door for counselling, but admission to top clinical specialities or coveted government colleges still depends entirely on your overall All India Rank (AIR), state quota and category considerations.

Cross-check the college matrix

All participating institutes have been asked to strictly verify their listed capacity against the official Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB)/NMC notifications.

Also keep a close watch on the official Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) dashboard for any correction slips or added seats before locking in your choices.

Scorecards out soon

Individual candidate scorecards will be available for download starting October 1, 2026. Make sure to download and save multiple copies for physical document verification rounds.