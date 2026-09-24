NEET-PG 2026 Results, Cutoffs Declared

Scorecards and answer key will be available for download on the NBEMS website from October 1.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been used for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Usman Yousaf/Pexels

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) declared the results of the NEET-PG 2026 on September 24.

The minimum qualifying cut-off for general and EWS candidates is 262 marks, corresponding to the 50th percentile.

For general PwBD candidates, the cut-off is 244 marks (45th percentile), while for SC, ST and OBC candidates, including PwBD candidates from these categories, the cut-off is 226 marks (40th percentile).

The final merit list and category-wise merit lists for state quota seats will be prepared by the respective states and union territories as per their eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines and reservation policies, the NBEMS said.

Scorecards will be available for download on the NBEMS website from October 1. They will remain available for download for six months from the date of issue, the NBEMS said.

According to the NBEMS notice, the NEET-PG 2026 rank has been arrived at based on the actual marks scored by candidates and the applicable tie-breaking criteria.

The board said each question asked in both NEET-PG 2026 question papers was reviewed by faculty members from the concerned speciality areas after the examination to re-check the technical correctness of the questions and answer keys.

‘None of the questions have been found to be technically incorrect,’ the notice said.

The answer key will also be published on the NBEMS website on or after October 1, enabling candidates to access the question ID numbers, correct answer key IDs, marked responses and scores for individual questions.

The candidature of the candidates remains provisional and subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria mentioned in the NEET-PG 2026 Information Bulletin, the NBEMS said.

It also cautioned that candidates found using unfair means at any stage would be liable for penal action and their results or candidature could be cancelled.

The NEET-PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30 across the country for admission to MD, MS, DNB, DrNB (direct six-year courses) and PG medical diploma courses.

A total of 2,63,544 candidates appeared for the examination on August 30, while 2,416 candidates took the re-examination conducted on September 5 at Jaipur after candidates at two test centres in the city could not complete the examination due to an internal power failure.