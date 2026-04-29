NEET MDS 2026 Admit Card Released Today: How to Download, Key Documents Needed, Exam Day Rules

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the NEET MDS 2026 admit card today, April 29, on its official websites -- the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences portals natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

Kindly note that this illustration generated using OpenAI's DALL.E has only been posted for representational purposes.

Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS) must download their hall ticket online as no physical admit card will be sent by post.

The NEET MDS 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 2, 2026, in computer-based mode from 2 pm to 5 pm across various exam centres in India.

The admit card is a compulsory document for entry into the examination hall and candidates without it will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

How to download the NEET MDS 2026 admit card

Candidates can follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Go to either of these official NBEMS websites:

natboard.edu.in

nbe.edu.in

These are the only official portals where the NEET MDS 2026 admit card will be available for download.

Avoid third-party websites or unofficial links as they may provide incorrect information or fake download pages.

Step 2: Click on the NEET MDS 2026 link

On the homepage, find and click on the ‘NEET MDS 2026 Admit Card’ link.

Step 3: Login using credentials

Enter:

User ID

Password

Captcha code

These are the same login details used during the application registration process.

Step 4: Open your admit card

Once logged in, your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Verify all details carefully

Check:

Your full name

Roll number

Application ID

Photograph and signature

Category

Exam date and timing

Reporting time

Last entry time

Exam centre address

If there is any error, candidates should immediately contact the NBEMS for correction.

Step 6: Download and print

Download the admit card PDF and take a clear colour printout on white A4 paper. The barcode/QR code must be clearly visible for verification at the exam centre.

Experts advise keeping 2-3 extra print copies for safety.

Important documents to carry on exam day

Along with the admit card, candidates must carry (any one valid, original photo ID proof from the ones listed below):

Original Aadhaar card

PAN card

Voter ID

Passport

Driving Licence

Candidates who selected Aadhaar authentication during registration must carry Aadhaar and ensure biometric verification is enabled.

Items strictly not allowed

Candidates should NOT carry:

Mobile phones

Smart watches

Bluetooth devices

Calculators

Notes or books

Study material

Handbags

Jewellery

Electronic gadgets

Rough sheets or stationery

The NBEMS will provide the necessary rough sheets inside the examination hall itself.

Exam pattern at a glance

NEET MDS 2026 will have:

Total questions: 240 MCQs

Part A: 100 questions (75 minutes)

Part B: 140 questions (105 minutes)

Total exam duration:

3 hours (2 pm to 5 pm)

The exam is the single entrance test for admission to MDS courses across India under All India quota, state quota, deemed universities and private dental colleges.

Final advice for candidates

The NBEMS has already released the city intimation slip earlier, helping candidates know their exam city in advance.

Students are advised to use the official demo test to become familiar with the computer-based exam format before the main test.

Since the admit card is released only online, candidates should avoid waiting till the last moment.

Download it early, verify every detail carefully and keep all documents ready well before exam day.