Neck Pain? Poor Sleep? Your Mobile May Be The Culprit

'It is recommended to avoid screens for at least two hours before bedtime,' says Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant, internal medicine, at Mumbai's Gleneagles Hospital.

'Ideally, avoid taking your phone into the bedroom.'

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yan Kruko/Pexels

From the moment we wake up to the time we go to bed, we humans are glued to some kind of gadget.

Smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, tracking devices... the list is endless.

Whether it is to chat, check messages, e-mails or personal entertainment, we end up spending an average of six to eight hours every day on these devices.

While they have made our lives more convenient, excessive and mindless use can do more harm than good. Overdependence on electronic gadgets can affect both your physical and mental well-being.

Here are five common health problems you shouldn't ignore if you're spending too much time glued to a screen:

1. Notorious neck and back pain (tech neck)

Whether you have noticed or not, a majority of us have developed this habit of looking down at our phones or laptops for a long time.

Doing so can put extra pressure on the neck, shoulders and spine.

Over a period of time, you may experience symptoms such as stiffness, headaches and pain in the back, shoulders and neck.

Some people may also struggle with poor posture.

A simple solution would be to hold the phone at eye level while reading or texting.

If you are using the laptop for long hours, ensure that you support your back while sitting; take frequent breaks and maintain proper posture to avoid strain on your spine, eyes and neck.

2. Eye problems

Understand that eye problems are rampant among those who constantly use electronic devices.

Your eyes may feel dry, tired and/or watery; your vision may feel blurred due to prolonged use of mobile or screens.

Some people may also notice occasional discharge.

If you are someone who is addicted to phones or screens for work or studies, make sure to take regular breaks, blink often and look away from the screen.

If your job involves spending long hours on the laptop, ensure good lighting in the workplace or room.

It is important to reduce or limit screen time and go for timely eye check-ups as advised by the doctor.

Use spectacles or appropriate lenses if the doctor recommends them.

Neglecting eye health can also cost you your vision.

It is not recommended to use off-the-counter eye drops without a doctor's prescription.

3. Excruciating pain in the thumb, wrist and fingers

A lot of individuals spend time gaming, doomscrolling through reels for hours.

At work, if you are required to type or take notes, you may sooner or later suffer from pain in the thumb, wrist and fingers.

These actions can stress the small joints and tendons, leading to stiffness and pain that demand timely attention.

Make sure to limit the use of electronic gadgets and rest your thumb, wrist and fingers when you are not working.

It is important to take breaks to stretch and rest your fingers every few hours.

You may opt for voice commands to type and text and choose hands-free devices to make calls.

4. Poor sleep

It is not uncommon for people to use phones or tablets late at night and compromise on their sleep.

These habits can impact the body's natural sleep cycle.

As a result, you may wake up feeling cranky, angry and frustrated the next day.

It is recommended to avoid screens for at least two hours before bedtime.

Ideally, avoid taking your phone into the bedroom.

Use a traditional alarm clock to adhere to a structured sleep routine.

Make sure you get eight hours of sleep daily. You will feel better and function at your best.

5. Skin problems and weight gain

Those who continuously wear smartwatches may experience skin irritation or rashes due to sweat and may feel embarrassed to report these symptoms.

A sedentary lifestyle, combined with lack of daily exercise, can lead to weight gain and weaker muscles.

Remember to remove and clean your smartwatch from time to time.

Maintain personal hygiene and use a doctor-recommended moisturiser to prevent itching and rashes.

Remember to walk and stretch for at least 30 minutes a day in order to stay healthy.

Dr Manjusha Agarwal has completed her MD from Pune University.

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Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.