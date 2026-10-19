Navratri Day 9: Samantha, Karisma's Peacock Green Looks

Navratri is almost at its grand finale, and Day 9 deserves a colour that knows how to make an entrance.

Enter peacock green, a rich blue-green shade that represents growth, harmony and renewal, while its blue undertones evoke calm, depth and devotion.

Day 9 of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth and final form of Goddess Durga. She is associated with spiritual wisdom, divine power and the fulfilment of wishes.

Whether you love full-blown glamour or prefer to keep things chic and understated, these celebrity looks prove that peacock green can do it all.

Vedika Pinto

IMAGE: Vedika Pinto is giving us a festive fairytale in this peacock green lehenga set.

The sleeveless, cropped blouse is covered in intricate floral embroidery and beadwork, while the flowing skirt and sheer dupatta bring all the fun without making the look feel too heavy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedika Pinto/Instagram

Nayanthara

IMAGE: Nayanthara proves that you don't need a mountain of embellishments to make a festive statement.

Her blue-green silk sari has a beautiful dual-tone sheen that catches the light just right, while the matching elbow-sleeved blouse keeps things classic.

A sleek bun adorned with fresh jasmine, oxidised silver earrings and a tiny bindi give the look an old-school vibe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram

Komal Pandey

IMAGE: When Komal Pandey does traditional, she doesn't do halfway.

Her peacock green and blue lehenga is drenched in gold and silver zari embroidery, with intricate paisley patterns adding to its regal appeal.

Subtlety can take the day off. Photograph: Kind courtesy Komal Pandey/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor makes a convincing case for ditching the usual lehenga in favour of something with a little more structure.

Her peacock green brocade jacket features a sharp bandhgala collar and colourful floral embroidery, paired with a matching pleated skirt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

IMAGE: Mommy-to-be, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows how a simple colour contrast can do all the heavy lifting. Her rich peacock green silk sari gets an unexpected pop from a terracotta-red border and matching short-sleeved blouse.

Consider this proof that sometimes the smartest fashion move is letting two great colours do the talking. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor takes the peacock inspiration quite literally, and the result is spectacular.

Her strapless mermaid-style ensemble features a crystal-encrusted illusion neckline and a skirt covered in layered turquoise and blue sequin patterns.

This is not a look for blending into the background. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday brings a youthful spin to peacock green with a breezy sharara set in a green-and-cream geometric print.

The sleeveless kurti features an embroidered ivory bodice and delicate fringe detailing, while the flared trousers are made for twirling through the festive season. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ami Patel/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff