Navratri Day 8: Suhana, Kusha's Royal Purple Looks

Navratri is the perfect excuse to turn your festive wardrobe up a notch, and Day 8 brings a royal twist with purple.

Associated with luxury, wisdom, ambition and spiritual energy, this rich shade is perfect for anyone who likes their festive fashion with a little extra drama.

Day 8 is dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, the serene eighth form of Goddess Durga, who symbolises purity, peace, and inner strength. While purple is the colour of the day, Mahagauri is traditionally associated with lighter hues.

These celebrity looks prove that purple was practically made for festive dressing.

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt takes traditional dressing and gives it a seriously cool makeover.

Her custom Ekaya Banaras x Ashdeen silk sari brings together Banarasi weaving and Parsi Gara-inspired details, with a surprise flash of chartreuse peeking out from the pallu.

But the real plot twist is the aubergine strapless corset with keyhole cut-outs and loop-and-toggle fastenings.

Finished with polki jewellery and sleek hair, this is heritage fashion with a rebellious streak. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor understood the assignment when it came to purple. Her custom Manish Malhotra sari keeps the drape elegant and understated, letting the heavily embellished corset blouse do all the flirting.

The verdict? Princess energy, with just enough sass. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Kusha Kapila

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila is serving full-on desi royalty in a handcrafted purple Bandhej sari by ITRH. The geometric patterns and ornate gold zari border bring traditional craftsmanship into the spotlight, while her embroidered blouse adds a little extra sparkle.

A statement bajubandh and layered ear cuffs complete the look. Basically, she's giving palace-core glam, and we would happily RSVP to this fashion fantasy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana Khan makes a compelling case for purple after dark in a custom violet georgette sari by Manish Malhotra. The vintage border adds a touch of heritage, while the embroidered bralette blouse keeps things contemporary.

And then comes the accessory that steals the show: A diamond-and-emerald kamarbandh. With a diamond palm cuff, delicate earrings and voluminous waves, Suhana proves that a little Y2K nostalgia can make festive dressing feel wonderfully fresh. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia clearly believes festive dressing should come with a little drama, and we're not arguing.

Her purple Tarun Tahiliani lehenga mixes geometric and floral embroidery.

The high-neck blouse, contrast-stitch roses and dangling golden ghungroo details bring plenty of personality, while a sheer purple dupatta softens the look. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor brings timeless elegance to the purple palette in a lavender-and-gold Banarasi tissue silk sari from Manish Malhotra's Maa collection. The shimmering gold foliage, modern strapless blouse and elaborate temple jewellery create a look that feels both rooted in tradition and gloriously glamorous.

If regal dressing is your love language, consider this your ultimate mood board. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Triptii Dimri

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri gives traditional lehenga dressing a fun update in Punit Balana's Baingani Chadi Lehenga Set from the Noorbaagh collection.

The rich purple skirt and corset feature intricate Chandi Tilla embroidery, a traditional Kashmiri silver-thread technique, while hot-pink piping adds an unexpected pop of colour. Photograph: Kind courtesy Triptii Dimri/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff