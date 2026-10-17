Navratri Day 7: Sreeleela, Shraddha Prove Grey Is Fun

Navratri is known for its vibrant colours, but Day 7 proves that sometimes, the coolest way to make a statement is to keep things grey.

Associated with balance, composure and understated elegance in many Navratri colour traditions, grey offers a refreshing break from the usual festive brights.

Day 7 is dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri, the fierce seventh form of Goddess Durga, who represents courage and the destruction of negativity.

While grey is the colour of the day in some Navratri traditions, Kalaratri is often depicted in dark hues, symbolising her powerful, protective energy.

From shimmering silver saris to dramatic couture lehengas, these celebrity looks prove that grey can bring just as much glam to your festive wardrobe as any other shade.

Nayanthara



Her grey checked sari, paired with a simple black blouse, is understated elegance at its finest.

The intricate jhumkaa add a traditional touch, while the minimal styling keeps the whole look sharp and sophisticated. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nayanthara/Instagram IMAGE: Nayanthara shows that you don't need a thousand sequins to make an impression.Her grey checked sari, paired with a simple black blouse, is understated elegance at its finest.The intricate jhumkaa add a traditional touch, while the minimal styling keeps the whole look sharp and sophisticated.

Tejasswi Prakash



Her metallic silver pre-draped sari by Aliyana Designer Wear features a fluid, shimmering finish, while the heavily embellished halter blouse brings all the sparkle. A matching waist belt seals the deal.

Who needs a spotlight when your outfit practically comes with its own? Photograph: Kind courtesy Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram IMAGE: Tejasswi is giving full-on disco-ball glam, and we're absolutely here for it.Her metallic silver pre-draped sari by Aliyana Designer Wear features a fluid, shimmering finish, while the heavily embellished halter blouse brings all the sparkle. A matching waist belt seals the deal.Who needs a spotlight when your outfit practically comes with its own?

Janhvi Kapoor

IMAGE: Janhvi takes the silver sari trend straight into high-fashion territory in a Shehla Khan creation.

The sheer lace drape, crystal-embellished corset blouse and statement diamond choker make this look feel romantic and red-carpet ready.

This is proof that grey can have a very glamorous alter ego. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehlaa Khan/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor

IMAGE: Shraddha shows us how to do festive sparkle without going overboard. Her silver-grey tissue sari by Manish Malhotra features a delicate rose-gold border, while the sequinned blouse adds just the right amount of sparkle.

But the real conversation starter? That heart-shaped silver potli bag from The Pink Potli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: If maximalism is your love language, Tara's grey-and-silver bridal lehenga by Matsya World deserves a place on your mood board.

The voluminous skirt is covered in intricate crystals, sequins and swirling embroidery, while the sweetheart blouse adds even more sparkle with its delicate crystal fringe. Photograph: Kind courtesy Matsya World/Instagram

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela gives traditional craftsmanship a fun twist in a grey-based Banarasi patchwork lehenga by Liz Paul.

Deep grey panels meet mustard, maroon and teal, while golden zardozi embroidery adds a rich, festive finish.

It's colourful, eclectic and proof that grey gets along with just about everyone. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti brings the drama in a charcoal-and-black cocktail lehenga by Shantnu Nikhil.

The skirt features cascading gold and silver beadwork, while the high-neck black lace blouse adds a darker edge. A statement belt cinches the waist and the sheer dupatta finish the look with a couture touch.

Moody, powerful and unapologetically glam, this is grey after dark. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff