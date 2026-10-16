Navratri Day 6: Krithi, Katrina's Gorgeous Green Looks

Navratri is a celebration of colour, devotion, and dressing up, and Day 6 is all about green. Associated with nature, growth, renewal, and prosperity, green brings a refreshing energy to the festive season.

Day 6 is dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, the sixth form of Goddess Durga, who represents courage, strength, and the power to overcome obstacles. Whether you love vibrant lime, earthy olive, or elegant sage, green offers plenty of ways to make a festive statement.

These celebrity looks prove that going green has never looked this glamorous.

Krithi Shetty



's vibrant green georgette sari by Akanksha Gajria features a cheerful yellow shibori pattern that feels fresh and festive. It's giving sunshine, sari and a very good reason to dance. Photograph: Kind courtesy Krithi Shetty/Instagram IMAGE: Why choose between green and yellow when you can have both? Krithi Shetty 's vibrant green georgette sari by Akanksha Gajria features a cheerful yellow shibori pattern that feels fresh and festive. It's giving sunshine, sari and a very good reason to dance.

Shanaya Kapoor



The voluminous skirt showcases hand-painted Pichhwai-inspired florals, birds and foliage, complemented by antique embroidery that adds beautiful texture.

Basically, if Mother Nature had a Navratri wardrobe, this would be right at the top. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor looks like she has stepped straight into a royal garden in a meadowlark-green silk lehenga by Anita Dongre.The voluminous skirt showcases hand-painted Pichhwai-inspired florals, birds and foliage, complemented by antique embroidery that adds beautiful texture.Basically, if Mother Nature had a Navratri wardrobe, this would be right at the top.

Eisha Singh

IMAGE: Eisha is giving the hara rang a full-on festive glow-up in a lime-green sharara set from Ethnic Suits.

Her sleeveless kurta features intricate white embroidery, mirror work and pearl embellishments, while the dramatically flared sharara adds plenty of movement. Photograph: Kind courtesy Eisha Singh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh

IMAGE: Who says festive fashion has to follow the rules?

Keerthy Suresh pairs a lime-green velvet kurta by Raji Ramniq with casual light-blue denim, and somehow the combination just works.

Add a chunky choker and a messy braid, and you have a look that can go from festive plans to a casual outing without missing a beat. Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif makes a strong case for letting one statement piece do all the talking.

Her sage-green anarkali by Jigyam keeps the silhouette understated, while a richly patterned Patola-style dupatta steals the show with colourful ikat motifs, mirror work, and a magenta-and-gold border.

The lesson? Sometimes, all your outfit needs is one spectacular dupatta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Garima Garg/Instagram

Kusha Kapila

IMAGE: Kusha Kapila is serving retro heroine energy in an olive-green silk sari by Torani.

The Dil Saaz Maashita sari features colourful floral and heart motifs in crimson, mustard and dusty orange, with a pretty cutwork border finished in lace and tassels.

It is romantic, a little nostalgic and absolutely not here to be basic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt brings heritage craftsmanship to the festive spotlight in an olive-green Dhakai Jamdani organza sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Intricate gold weaving, sequin work and silver zari embroidery make the sheer drape a showstopper, while the ivory chikankari blouse creates a beautiful contrast.

This look is proof that green and gold are a match made in festive heaven. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff