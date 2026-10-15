Navratri Day 5: Rakul, Sreeleela Shine Bright In Yellow

Navratri is all about dressing with devotion, and Day 5 brings a bright burst of yellow. Linked to happiness, warmth, optimism, and new beginnings, it's the perfect mood-lifter for the festive season.

Day 5 honours Goddess Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga and mother of Lord Kartikeya, symbolizing love, compassion, and protection.

From sequinned saris to statement corsets and dreamy butter-yellow looks, these celebrity outfits prove sunshine dressing is anything but basic.

Apoorva Mukhija



Apoorva's corset lehenga set from Old Marigold features a strapless corset and a voluminous muslin skirt covered in pink and orange florals. A metallic silver sweetheart detail adds a cool twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram IMAGE: The Rebel Kid brings plenty of personality to yellow.Apoorva's corset lehenga set from Old Marigold features a strapless corset and a voluminous muslin skirt covered in pink and orange florals. A metallic silver sweetheart detail adds a cool twist.

Kriti Kharbanda

IMAGE: Kriti Kharbanda proves festive dressing doesn't need endless sparkle.

Her mustard-yellow Mati cotton sari features delicate embroidery, scalloped borders and a high-neck blouse with dramatic puff sleeves. Add chunky gold jewellery, and this low-key look is ready to shine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Sanon



The sequinned georgette drape comes with a pearl-encrusted blouse, a plunging neckline, and shoulder tassels. Add chandelier earrings, a maangtikka, and a sleek braid, and the glam is complete. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram IMAGE: Kriti Sanon takes yellow to the red carpet in a dazzling Manish Malhotra sari.The sequinned georgette drape comes with a pearl-encrusted blouse, a plunging neckline, and shoulder tassels. Add chandelier earrings, a maangtikka, and a sleek braid, and the glam is complete.

Rakul Preet Singh

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh blends tradition with serious glam in a sunshine-yellow Kanchipuram silk sari from Kankatala.

She pairs its pearl-inspired checks and silver-thread detailing with a zardozi-covered gold corset blouse from Nafs India. Kundan layers, stacked bangles, and a pearl-studded kamarbandh bring the festive vibes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday looks straight out of a period romance in this butter-yellow re-CEREMONIAL ensemble.

A structured corset, voluminous skirt, and sheer organza dupatta create a dreamy silhouette, while silver jewellery, a crescent haathphool, and a moon-inspired bindi add a celestial touch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela gives traditional prints a glamorous update in a mustard-yellow Anamika Khanna ensemble.

The strapless blouse meets a flared lehenga with matching block prints and a richly embroidered border. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Rukmini Vasanth

IMAGE: Rukmini Vasanth keeps it super elegant in a mango-yellow satin silk sari from Label Sai Studio.

Gold earrings, mixed-metal kadaS, and a tiny bindi add classic charm, while her rose-adorned bun brings old-school romance. Proof that yellow can glow without a single sequin. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rukmini Vasanth/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff