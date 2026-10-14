Navratri Day 4: Kriti, Mouni's Electrifying Royal Blue Looks

Navratri is all about celebrating devotion, colour and the energy of new beginnings, and Day 4 belongs to royal blue. The shade is associated with strength, richness and elegance, making it a striking choice for the festive season.

Day 4 is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, the fourth form of Goddess Durga, who symbolises courage, grace and the power to fight evil. Her name comes from the crescent-shaped bell she wears on her forehead.

So, if you’re dressing up for the occasion, consider royal blue your cue to go bold, embrace a little sparkle and bring your inner desi diva to the party.

Mouni Roy

IMAGE: If royal blue had a main-character moment, this would be it.

Mouni Roy’s lehenga makes quite a statement with intricate silver embroidery and a sheer dupatta that adds an ethereal touch.

The heavy metallic detailing catches the light beautifully, making this the kind of outfit that needs little else to steal the spotlight.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Apoorva Mukhija





The tone-on-tone sequins, crystals and beaded fringe add plenty of sparkle, while the modish silhouette gives traditional festive dressing a bold, fashion-forward twist. IMAGE: The Rebel Kid is clearly not here to play it safe. Apoorva Mukhija ’s royal blue three-piece ensemble features a strapless embellished bustier, a figure-hugging mermaid skirt and a cropped cape.The tone-on-tone sequins, crystals and beaded fringe add plenty of sparkle, while the modish silhouette gives traditional festive dressing a bold, fashion-forward twist.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Apoorva Mukhija/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan



Her royal blue and deep purple bandhani lehenga pairs a voluminous, richly patterned skirt with a mirror-work halter blouse.

A dupatta finished with metallic gold fringe ties the look together, creating a gorgeous mix of heritage craftsmanship and modern festive glam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram IMAGE: Sara Ali Khan proves that traditional textiles can be every bit as glamorous as couture.Her royal blue and deep purple bandhani lehenga pairs a voluminous, richly patterned skirt with a mirror-work halter blouse.A dupatta finished with metallic gold fringe ties the look together, creating a gorgeous mix of heritage craftsmanship and modern festive glam.

Rakul Preet Singh

IMAGE: Rakul Preet Singh makes a case for keeping things elegant with a royal blue velvet kurta set.

Delicate silver-gold floral embroidery runs across the kurta while the ornate hem adds some fun.

Matching straight pants and a sheer organza dupatta balance the richness of the velvet, making this a lovely pick for anyone who prefers understated glamour over full-blown sparkle.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon gives the classic bandhani sari a glamorous upgrade in shades of indigo blue.

The traditional dotted patterns are accented with delicate sequins and zari detailing, while the sleeveless blouse adds an edge.

A multi-strand pearl-and-stone choker completes the look, proving that sometimes a beautiful drape and statement jewellery are all the festive dressing you need.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

IMAGE: Who says festive dressing has to mean a heavily embellished lehenga?

Karisma Kapoor makes a strong case for modern ethnic wear in a royal blue silk kurta set.

The relaxed, asymmetrical tunic features rich gold and silver brocade borders while ivory wide-leg trousers create a striking contrast.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff