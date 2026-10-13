Navratri Day 3: Khushi, Shivangi Make Red Look Ravishing

Red is the colour of passion, power and prosperity, making it a fitting choice for the third day of Navratri.

The day is dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga, who represents courage, strength and protection. Red also brings a generous dose of festive energy to the celebrations and Bollywood's leading ladies know exactly how to make the auspicious shade shine.

These seven celebrity looks prove that when it comes to red, more is definitely more.

Shivangi Joshi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram IMAGE: Shivangi Joshi brings all the romance in a red-and-white embroidered lehenga choli, complete with a sheer, ruffled pinkish-red dupatta draped gracefully over her arms. But the real show-stealers are those oversized red flowers tucked into her low ponytail.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram IMAGE: Tamannaah Bhatia gives traditional draping a modern spin in a burgundy sari. The crepe-and-velvet drape, worn in a seedha palla style, lets the elaborate gold zardozi border and printed motifs take centre stage. A matching sweetheart-neckline blouse, loose waves, tiny bindi and statement drop earrings complete the look.

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor turns up the heat in a red threadwork sari featuring intricate multicoloured resham embroidery inspired by flowers and vines. The red halterneck blouse adds a contemporary edge, with gold-toned tassels along the hem. Consider this a reminder that a red sari can be traditional, trendy and a total showstopper all at once. Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Samyuktha Menon

IMAGE: Samyuktha Menon makes a strong case for modern festive dressing in a sari set. The deep crimson ensemble combines a corset blouse with a fluid, pre-draped sari silhouette. A classic diamond tennis necklace adds a little sparkle without competing with the intricate detailing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Samyuktha Menon/Instagram

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana Khan brings old-school Bollywood glam to the party in a custom red chiffon sari set. The fluid pre-draped silhouette gets a sparkling upgrade with its stone-and-crystal border, while the matching strapless corset blouse is covered in red sequins and crystals. Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde takes red bandhani into statement-making territory in a custom corset sari. The lightweight georgette drape is sprinkled with gold sequins, while the pallu features tiers of dangling gold coins that move with every step. A sweetheart-neckline corset blouse with cowrie-shell fringe adds a playful, beach-meets-festive twist. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit Nene proves that some fashion statements only get better with time in a handwoven Patola sari. The heritage drape features intricate ikat patterns in deep red, emerald green and black, with geometric and floral motifs that celebrate India's rich textile traditions. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff