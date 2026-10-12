Navratri Day 2: Tara, Palak Make White Look Anything But Basic

White, symbolising peace, purity and serenity, is the colour to reach for on the second day of Navratri.

Associated with Goddess Brahmacharini, an avatar of Goddess Durga, white represents calmness, devotion and fresh beginnings.

But white doesn’t have to mean simple or understated. These celebrities show us how to make it a full-blown fashion moment.

Palak Tiwari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram IMAGE: Palak Tiwari looks every bit the princess in this dreamy tulle lehenga. The strapless corset and voluminous tiered skirt bring fairytale vibes while diamond jewellery adds a generous dose of sparkle.

Shreya Kalra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Kalra/Instagram IMAGE: Shreya Kalra proves that white can be anything but predictable in this contemporary draped sari. The pearl-embellished corset, sheer pleated pallu and layered diamond choker make for a seriously chic combination. And those cascading pearls? Talk about having a little extra up your sleeve.

Shanaya Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor takes pristine glam to another level in this Manish Malhotra creation. Her pearl-covered halter blouse and cape-like pallu, reportedly adorned with 100,000 hand-sewn pearls, give the look a vintage flapper-girl feel with a modern couture twist.

Priya P Varrier

IMAGE: Priya P Varrier gives classic white a festive upgrade with this lehenga whose blouse features a striking mustard-gold brocade detail. The voluminous silk skirt keeps things regal while her layered gold choker does all the talking. White may be the star of the day but a little gold cameo never hurts! Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya P Varrier/Instagram

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

IMAGE: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary shows how beautifully white can work as an accessory. Her breezy chiffon drape is paired with a bold pink blouse, statement silver earrings and a stack of white bangles. The result is fresh, fun and perfect for a daytime festive outing. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

Mira Kapoor

IMAGE: Mira Rajput Kapoor makes a case for minimalism in this white satin skirt set. The silver sequin-embroidered crop top adds shimmer, while the fluid skirt and sweeping train bring in the red-carpet glam. Consider this your reminder that white can sparkle just as much as silver. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Ghavri/Instagram

Tara Sutaria

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria closes the list in a gorgeous ivory silk sari, detailed with tonal embroidery, delicate pearls and gold zardozi work. A statement pearl choker, matching earrings and a tiny bindi complete the timeless look. If regal elegance had a dress code, this would be it. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff