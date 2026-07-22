Home  » Get Ahead » Sreeleela, Priyanka Chopra Flirt With...

Sreeleela, Priyanka Chopra Flirt With...

By REDIFF STYLE July 22, 2026 13:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Some people celebrate National Mango Day, which falls on July 22, by devouring the king of fruits. Fashion girls celebrate it by dressing like one.

From juicy saffron drapes to rich golden co-ords and sunshine lehengas, these celebrity looks bottle up everything we love about mango season -- bright, cheerful and impossible to ignore.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi Mango Day

IMAGE: Shivangi Joshi's mango yellow lehenga is basically happiness stitched into fabric. The playful prints and voluminous skirt make every spin feel like a Bollywood song waiting to happen. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair Mango Day

IMAGE: Jannat Zubair gives mango magic a modern twist in a structured pre-draped sari. That oversized floral shoulder detail is like a cherry, or rather, the aam on top! Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna Mango Day

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna's silk sari starts off in a rich mango hue before melting into soft peach tones. It’s giving golden hour wrapped in six yards. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Nupur Sanon

Nupur Sanon Mango Day

IMAGE: This breezy mango co-ord is exactly what belongs in every tropical suitcase. Floaty sleeves, flirty ties and that juicy shade are basically summer in outfit form. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Sreeleela

Sreeleela Mango Day

IMAGE: Sreeleela's sharara isn't here to blend in. The winged sleeves, flowing silhouette and vibrant colour make her entrance feel cinematic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan Mango Day

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan proves mango isn't just for daytime dressing. Her draped satin gown turns the fruity hue into something sleek, sophisticated and red carpet-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Mango Day

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra's textured Dior Cruise 2027 dress looked like haute couture borrowed straight from a mango tree. The warm yellow-orange palette and petal-like detailing made it impossible to miss. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

SreeleelaShivangi JoshiJannat ZubairRashmika MandannaKareena Kapoor Khan

More From Rediff

Vote! What Do You Think Of Urvashi's FIFA Look?

Vote! What Do You Think Of Urvashi's FIFA Look?
New EPF Rules Every Employee Must Know

New EPF Rules Every Employee Must Know
Poppy Doesn't Play It Safe

Poppy Doesn't Play It Safe

Related Stories

Tara, Zendaya Dress Like The Moon

Tara, Zendaya Dress Like The Moon

Quick Links

National Mango DayNupur SanonPriyanka Chopra

Web Stories

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G On Sale

Tecno Camon 50 Ultra 5G On Sale
8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World

8 Of The Oldest Countries In The World
Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites

Introducing 10 of India's 43 World Heritage Sites