Sreeleela, Priyanka Chopra Flirt With...

Some people celebrate National Mango Day, which falls on July 22, by devouring the king of fruits. Fashion girls celebrate it by dressing like one.

From juicy saffron drapes to rich golden co-ords and sunshine lehengas, these celebrity looks bottle up everything we love about mango season -- bright, cheerful and impossible to ignore.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi's mango yellow lehenga is basically happiness stitched into fabric. The playful prints and voluminous skirt make every spin feel like a Bollywood song waiting to happen. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shivangi Joshi/Instagram IMAGE:'s mango yellow lehenga is basically happiness stitched into fabric. The playful prints and voluminous skirt make every spin feel like a Bollywood song waiting to happen.

Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair gives mango magic a modern twist in a structured pre-draped sari. That oversized floral shoulder detail is like a cherry, or rather, the aam on top! Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram IMAGE:gives mango magic a modern twist in a structured pre-draped sari. That oversized floral shoulder detail is like a cherry, or rather, the aam on top!

Rashmika Mandanna

IMAGE: Rashmika Mandanna's silk sari starts off in a rich mango hue before melting into soft peach tones. It’s giving golden hour wrapped in six yards. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Nupur Sanon

IMAGE: This breezy mango co-ord is exactly what belongs in every tropical suitcase. Floaty sleeves, flirty ties and that juicy shade are basically summer in outfit form. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela's sharara isn't here to blend in. The winged sleeves, flowing silhouette and vibrant colour make her entrance feel cinematic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan proves mango isn't just for daytime dressing. Her draped satin gown turns the fruity hue into something sleek, sophisticated and red carpet-ready. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra's textured Dior Cruise 2027 dress looked like haute couture borrowed straight from a mango tree. The warm yellow-orange palette and petal-like detailing made it impossible to miss. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff