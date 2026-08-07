Anupama, Rakul, Janhvi Are Adding Spice To...

Handloom isn't just a fabric; it's a story woven by skilled hands, centuries of tradition and incredible craftsmanship.
Every weave carries the legacy of artisans who keep India's textile heritage alive, making every drape feel a little more special.
This National Handloom Day, take inspiration from these celebrities who are adding spice to handwoven textiles.
Genelia Deshmukh
IMAGE: Genelia's Ahimsa paithani is a masterpiece in every sense. Woven in a rare jamdani-inspired technique by a dwindling community of artisans, it's heritage you can proudly wear. Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram
Sreeleela
IMAGE: Sreeleela
's ivory handloom sari paired with a maroon turtleneck blouse proves that traditional weaves and contemporary styling make a seriously stylish duo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram
Anupama Parameswaran
IMAGE: Bottle-green mul cotton never looked this elegant. The scalloped border and delicate gold details make this handloom sari feel timeless yet refreshingly modern. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh
IMAGE: A classic Kanchipuram silk checks sari gets a fashion-forward update with a corset blouse, proving handloom treasures can keep up with modern wardrobes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
IMAGE: This lavender tissue silk sari
glows from every angle. Paired with a regal kamarbandh
, it strikes the perfect balance between dreamy and dramatic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Ananya Panday
IMAGE: Ananya's vibrant Banarasi silk sari reminds us why this weave never goes out of style. The pearl tassels and contemporary blouse only make it more irresistible. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram
Dia Mirza
IMAGE: Dia's softly block-printed handloom sari proves that quiet elegance always wins. Understated, sustainable and endlessly graceful, it's slow fashion at its finest. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff