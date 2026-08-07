Anupama, Rakul, Janhvi Are Adding Spice To...

Handloom isn't just a fabric; it's a story woven by skilled hands, centuries of tradition and incredible craftsmanship.

Every weave carries the legacy of artisans who keep India's textile heritage alive, making every drape feel a little more special.

This National Handloom Day, take inspiration from these celebrities who are adding spice to handwoven textiles.

Genelia Deshmukh

IMAGE: Genelia's Ahimsa paithani is a masterpiece in every sense. Woven in a rare jamdani-inspired technique by a dwindling community of artisans, it's heritage you can proudly wear. Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia Deshmukh/Instagram

Sreeleela

Sreeleela's ivory handloom sari paired with a maroon turtleneck blouse proves that traditional weaves and contemporary styling make a seriously stylish duo. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram IMAGE:'s ivory handloom sari paired with a maroon turtleneck blouse proves that traditional weaves and contemporary styling make a seriously stylish duo.

Anupama Parameswaran

IMAGE: Bottle-green mul cotton never looked this elegant. The scalloped border and delicate gold details make this handloom sari feel timeless yet refreshingly modern. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anupama Parameswaran/Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

IMAGE: A classic Kanchipuram silk checks sari gets a fashion-forward update with a corset blouse, proving handloom treasures can keep up with modern wardrobes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

tissue silk sari glows from every angle. Paired with a regal kamarbandh, it strikes the perfect balance between dreamy and dramatic. Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram IMAGE: This lavenderglows from every angle. Paired with a regal kamarbandh, it strikes the perfect balance between dreamy and dramatic.

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya's vibrant Banarasi silk sari reminds us why this weave never goes out of style. The pearl tassels and contemporary blouse only make it more irresistible. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Dia Mirza

IMAGE: Dia's softly block-printed handloom sari proves that quiet elegance always wins. Understated, sustainable and endlessly graceful, it's slow fashion at its finest. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff