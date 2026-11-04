National Candy Day: Aditi, Sara, Medha Are Absolutely Happy In...

If your wardrobe looked like a candy shop, what would it say about your personality?

Sweet, playful, bold or a little mysterious, your favourite candy colour might reveal more about you than you think! From bubblegum pinks and tangy oranges to minty greens and rich chocolate browns, candy-inspired hues are making a delicious case for adding a little colour to your wardrobe.

With National Candy Day giving us the perfect excuse to indulge our sweet tooth, we're taking inspiration from Bollywood's best-dressed ladies and their colourful outfits.

Whether you're drawn to the dreamy charm of pastel candy shades or the bold appeal of a sunshiney-yellow hue, there's a colour personality waiting to be discovered.

So, which candy colour are you?

Periwinkle Blue

Sweet treat: Blue cotton candy

IMAGE: If your favourite candy colour is periwinkle blue, you're probably the dreamy, imaginative one in your friend group. You love a little whimsy, appreciate the finer details and aren't afraid to stand out in a subtle way.

Alaviaa Jaffrey makes a case for this sugary shade in a figure-hugging dress featuring a high neckline, structured cap sleeves and a row of crystal-like buttons along the ruched skirt.

The soft blue hue feels straight out of a cotton candy cloud!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alaviaa Jaffrey/Instagram

Bubblegum Pink

Sweet treat: Bubblegum

IMAGE: Are you the friend who always brings the energy, loves being noticed and treats every outing like a runway opportunity? Bubblegum pink might just be your colour!

Aditi Bhatia embraces the joyful shade in a coordinated ensemble featuring a cropped blazer, a pink shirt and tie and a pleated skirt with a sweeping train. It's giving candy-shop Barbie with a serious fashion agenda.

This colour is associated with confidence, fun and a love for all things expressive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Bhatia/Instagram

Chocolate Brown

Sweet treat: Milk chocolate





Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram IMAGE: If chocolate brown is your go-to, you're probably the dependable, grounded friend with impeccable taste. You appreciate the classics but know how to add an unexpected twist. Sara Ali Khan gives this rich candy shade a glamorous spin in a chocolate-brown halter dress with off-shoulder balloon sleeves. Much like your favourite chocolate bar, this shade is comforting, timeless and always a good idea.

Coral Orange

Sweet treat: Orange gummies



If this is your favourite candy colour, you're likely energetic, spontaneous and the first person to suggest an impromptu plan.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Medha Shankr/Instagram IMAGE: Bright, cheerful and bursting with personality, coral orange is for the sunshine soul who always finds a reason to celebrate.If this is your favourite candy colour, you're likely energetic, spontaneous and the first person to suggest an impromptu plan. Medha Shankr brings the tangy shade to life in a sleek coral-orange slip dress with delicate spaghetti straps and a clean silhouette. Sweet with just the right amount of zing!

Vibrant Green

Sweet treat: Mint candies



Associated with freshness, balance and a fun spirit, this candy-inspired colour is perfect for someone who likes to keep things cool without being boring.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram IMAGE: Are you the calm, collected one who somehow always manages to keep things interesting? Green could be your signature shade.Associated with freshness, balance and a fun spirit, this candy-inspired colour is perfect for someone who likes to keep things cool without being boring. Kriti Sanon looks adorable in a mint-green sleeveless mini dress featuring oversized 3D floral appliques along the shoulder and hem.

Sunshine Yellow

Sweet treat: Lemon drops

IMAGE: If sunshine yellow makes your heart happy, you're probably the eternal optimist in your group. You bring warmth wherever you go, love making memories and aren't afraid to be a little extra.

Shilpa Shetty serves a generous dose of happy energy in a bright yellow fusion gown featuring an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline, delicate embellishments and fluid pre-draped pleats.

The vibrant hue is reminiscent of tangy lemon drops and all things cheerful.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sukriti Grover/Instagram

Pastel Rainbow

Sweet treat: Rainbow candy

IMAGE: Can't pick just one candy colour? You're probably a romantic at heart who loves a little bit of everything!

Pastel rainbow shades are associated with creativity, optimism and great imagination.

Kareena Kapoor gives us a dreamy colour palette in an ethereal ombre sari blending lavender, yellow, pink and mint green. Why choose one flavour when you can have them all?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff