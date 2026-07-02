Nabha Is A Treat To The Eyes

Nabha Natesh has mastered the art of making traditional fashion feel effortlessly glamorous.

The Nagabandham actress gravitates towards timeless Indian silhouettes with a contemporary twist.

If there’s one thing her wardrobe makes clear, it’s that she’s every bit a complete desi diva.

corset blouse come together in this vibrant lehenga. Finished with a sleek All photographs: Kind courtesy Nabha Natesh/Instagram IMAGE: Bright hues, floral embroidery and a structuredcome together in this vibrant lehenga. Finished with a sleek kamarbandh and classic jhumkas, it’s a festive look that beautifully blends modern tailoring with traditional craftsmanship.

Bandhani sari. Nabha’s purple drape, paired with a contrasting blouse and statement earrings, is a reminder that heritage weaves never go out of style. IMAGE: Nothing celebrates Indian textiles quite like a. Nabha’s purple drape, paired with a contrasting blouse and statement earrings, is a reminder that heritage weaves never go out of style.

IMAGE: Soft blush tones, delicate embellishments and fresh flowers tucked into her bun give this lehenga sari a romantic appeal. The elegant styling makes it a lovely choice for weddings, receptions or intimate festive celebrations.

IMAGE: Floral prints meet contemporary styling in this off-white sari paired with a deep green blouse. It’s the kind of outfit that feels light, graceful and perfect for daytime festivities without compromising on elegance.

IMAGE: A richly embroidered corset blouse paired with a floral lehenga creates the perfect balance between tradition and trend. The sheer dupatta adds softness, making this outfit ideal for anyone looking to refresh classic festive dressing.

IMAGE: A black sari never fails to make an impression, especially when detailed with rich red and gold embroidery. Nabha keeps the styling refined, allowing the timeless drape and intricate craftsmanship to take centre stage.

IMAGE: Muted silver tones show festive wear doesn’t always need bright colours. With its embellished halter blouse, flowing dupatta and sparkling details, this lehenga delivers understated glamour with unmistakable desi charm.