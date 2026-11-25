In this series on busting common health concerns, Dr Radhika Sheth, medical director, Luma Fertility, tells Rediff's Divya Nair why, in most uncomplicated pregnancies, having sex is perfectly safe.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nathalia Miranda /Pexels

Key Points

In most uncomplicated pregnancies, having sex is perfectly safe as the baby is well-protected.

The shape of a pregnant woman's belly has no scientific connection to the baby's sex; it depends on the mother's body structure, her abdominal muscles and the baby's position.

There is no scientific evidence that eating saffron makes a baby fair; skin colour is determined by genetics.

Stepping out or eating during an eclipse does not cause birth defects or harm an unborn baby; pregnant women are advised to maintain their regular routine.

Myth 1. The shape of a woman's belly can help determine the baby's sex/gender

This is something I hear quite often, especially from family members.

Medically speaking, though, there's absolutely no connection between the shape of a pregnant woman's belly and the baby's sex.

How the belly looks depends on several factors, including the mother's body structure, abdominal muscles and the baby's position in the uterus.

A round belly doesn't mean a girl and a pointed belly doesn't mean a boy. These are simply age-old beliefs with no scientific basis.

Myth 2. Having sex during pregnancy can hurt/harm the baby

This is a very common concern among expecting couples but, in most uncomplicated pregnancies, having sex is perfectly safe.

The baby is well protected inside the uterus by the amniotic fluid and surrounding muscles so intercourse does not hurt the baby.

However, if a woman is bleeding, leaking amniotic fluid, has certain placental complications or a risk of premature labour, the doctor may advise avoiding intercourse.

So it really depends on the pregnancy and any medical complications involved.

Myth 3. Eating saffron will make your baby fair

In India, many pregnant women are advised to drink kesar (saffron-infused) milk for a fair-skinned baby. But there's no scientific evidence to support this.

A baby's skin colour is determined primarily by genetics, not by what the mother eats during pregnancy.

Small amounts of saffron used in food are generally considered acceptable but concentrated supplements or large quantities should be avoided or consumed under medical advice.

My advice would be to focus on balanced nutrition and the baby's healthy development rather than skin colour.

Myth 4. Stepping out or eating food during an eclipse can cause birth defects in children

There is absolutely no scientific evidence that stepping outside or eating during an eclipse causes birth defects or harms an unborn baby.

Birth defects can have several causes, including genetic changes, certain infections and environmental exposures. An eclipse is not one of them.

In fact, I would advise pregnant women against unnecessarily skipping meals or water because of such beliefs.

Continue eating regularly, stay hydrated and follow your usual pregnancy care. There is no medical reason to change your routine because of an eclipse.

Myth 5. If you have heartburn during pregnancy, your baby will be born with a lot of hair

Interestingly, this is one pregnancy myth that has a little scientific research behind it although it isn't a reliable way to predict how much hair a baby will have.

A small study found an association between pregnancy heartburn and newborn hair. Researchers suggest pregnancy hormones might play a role in both. But heartburn itself is extremely common because hormonal changes and the growing uterus lead to acid reflux.

Having severe heartburn doesn't necessarily mean your baby will have thick hair.

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