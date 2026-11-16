Mythbuster: 'Ghee Is Not Better Than Oil Or Butter'

In this series on busting common health concerns, Clinical Nutritionist Amreen Sheikh tells Rediff's Divya Nair why switching to ghee or draining excess oil from a dish may not help you cut down on your daily fat consumption.

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Myth 1: Ghee is better than oil or butter

Each kind of oil has good and bad properties.

Having only ghee and avoiding cooking oil is not a healthy choice. A combination of ghee and oil would be better than just having ghee.

Around three to four teaspoons of oil and ghee combined, amounting to 20 to 25 grams a day, should be sufficient.

However, oil consumption in Indian households is often double or even triple the recommended amount.

Myth 2: Removing extra oil from a dish will keep you healthy and safe

In India, we have a culture of deep-frying our foods right from breakfast to dinner.

Take, for example, vadas and fried snacks that are staples in Indian kitchens.

During festivals, the consumption of oily, deep-fried food increases.

We also have a culture of putting ghee over our food, especially on parathas and rotis, which we think is a healthy practice.

Some of us use tissues to remove excess oil or ghee from a dish and consume the food item, assuming it safe to do so.

Simply draining or removing extra oil from fried foods does not eliminate the fat that has already been absorbed during the cooking or deep frying process.

Myth 3: Skipping oil, ghee, butter and cheese can eliminate fat consumption

There are hidden sources of fat in everyday Indian cooking.

Gravies, masalas, coconut, dry coconut, cashew and groundnut added to vegetables and non-vegetarian dishes all contribute to the overall fat content.

These are all invisible forms of fats we consume every day, which we don't realise.

We think only oil and ghee count as fats.

A healthy practice would be to rotate cooking oils every three months instead of sticking to one variety.

Mustard oil, rice bran oil and soybean oil are some options that can provide different nutritional benefits.

Myth 4: Reusing cooking oil is a sustainable, healthy habit

Reusing cooking oil, especially repeatedly heating it or straining and reusing it, is not a healthy practice.

When oil is heated repeatedly to high temperatures, it breaks down and becomes harmful for human consumption.

If you repeatedly reuse oil, it can create oxidative stress and cause cardiovascular health issues.

The Mythbuster Series

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