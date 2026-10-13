Drinking Lemon Water On An Empty Stomach Will Not Burn Belly Fat

In this new series on busting common health concerns, clinical nutritionist Amreen Sheikh tells Rediff's Divya Nair why sipping lemon water may provide hydration and reduce bloating but may not help burn belly fat.

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Key Points Drinking lemon water on an empty stomach does not burn belly fat, says clinical nutritionist Dr Amreen Sheikh.

Lemon water may help improve hydration.

Soaking ajwain (carom) seeds, fennel seeds and jeera (cumin seeds) overnight and drinking it as a brew is a healthier alternative to tea and coffee.

Myth: Drinking lemon water on an empty stomach helps burn belly fat

Lemon doesn't have any magical ingredient that will help you cut down on belly fat.

Drinking lemon water, though, will add more hydration to your diet.

Instead, a healthier option would be to do this the previous night:

Soak some ajwain, fennel seeds and jeera in water.

Next morning, you can brew it like tea.

Add a dash of cinnamon (which has some metabolic-boosting properties) and lemon to improve the flavour and have it on an empty stomach.

This will help you reduce bloating.

Sip this instead of starting your day with a cup of milk tea or coffee.

If you want to reduce acidity, you should avoid chai and coffee as your morning drink.

You can have this brew along with some healthy nuts.

After a gap of an hour or so, you can have your tea/coffee.

Amreen Sheikh is the chief dietician at KIMS Hospitals, Thane. She has over 15 years of experience in clinical nutrition. Sheikh holds a bachelor's degree in zoology along with a postgraduate certificate in diabetes education and a postgraduate diploma in nutrition and dietetics from SNDT Women's University, Juhu, Mumbai.

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