Chest Pain Is NOT Only Sign Of Heart Attack

In this series on busting common health concerns, Dr Dipak Patil, cardiologist at KIMS Hospital, Thane, explains why your ECG or blood report may not be enough to determine if your heart is healthy.

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Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Towfiqu barbhuiya/Pexels

Myth 1: Chest pain is the only sign of a heart attack

Many diabetic patients experience an acidity-like sensation and tend to neglect it, assuming it is not chest pain but merely acidity, gas or flatulence due to untimely or unhealthy eating patterns.

Most diabetic patients may not experience the typical chest pain associated with a heart attack.

While chest pain is one of the common symptoms in a cardiac arrest, it can also be accompanied by breathlessness or an unusual sensation in the chest.

The other potentially dangerous and warning signs of a heart attack include the following:

Breathlessness

Excessive sweating even in an air-conditioned room

Feeling breathless while walking short distances, say 100 metres

Sudden pain in the jaw

Pain in the left shoulder

Unexplained backache or an acidity-like sensation that does not subside or is only partially relieved by medication

If you suspect a heart attack, the best thing to do is to dial an ambulance or drive the person to the nearest medical facility and consult a doctor for further evaluation and treatment.

In the golden hour, every minute is critical. Even the slightest delay in diagnosis can increase the damage and reduce a patient's chances of survival.

Myth 2: If your ECG or blood report is normal, it means your heart is healthy

We cannot say that with complete certainty.

Your heart is most probably healthy if your ECG and other parameters are normal. However, you may need further evaluation through a 2D echo and/or a treadmill test, especially if you have a family history of heart disease.

If you are above 30 years of age and have no family history of heart disease, you should start with at least an annual or biannual health check-up.

However, if you have a family history of heart disease, you should get yourself checked at least once a year.

If there is a strong family history, along with risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes or dyslipidaemia (elevated cholesterol levels), you may need check-ups every six months or once a year.

If you have a history of risk factors, some these tests may have to be repeated depending on your individual health condition.

For routine screening, a simple fasting lipid profile and a blood sugar test, such as a random blood sugar or HbA1c test, will be sufficient.

If you have additional risk factors, you may need further tests.

Sometimes, even if your lipid profile is normal, you may want to investigate further especially if you have a strong family history of heart disease. In such cases, you can opt for tests that assess specific lipid components or more advanced tests, such as apolipoprotein A-I (ApoA-I), apolipoprotein B (ApoB) and lipoprotein(a) Lp(a).

Myth 3: Chewing ginger or garlic can reduce chest pain during a heart attack

Ginger and garlic contain certain compounds that may have blood-thinning properties. However, they will not help once you start experiencing chest pain, especially if we are dealing with a heart attack.

Consuming these spices regularly over a long period, say a year or so, may have some benefits.

But during a suspected heart attack, even consuming 250 grams of ginger or garlic will not help. At that point, you need immediate medical attention.

What you should do instead is rush the patient to a nearby hospital, request for an ECG, have his/her blood pressure and other vital signs checked and be monitored by medical professionals.

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