Mythbuster: Are Diet Soft Drinks Healthy?

Zero sugar. Zero calories. Same fizzy soft drink kick. It is little wonder that diet soft drinks have become something of a cult favourite among Gen Z.

Kindly note this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Somrita Das/Instagram

For people trying to cut down on sugar, lose weight or simply make a 'healthier' choice, swapping their regular carbonated drink for its diet version can seem like an obvious solution.

But does zero sugar automatically mean healthy?

Can a diet soft drink actually count towards your daily water intake?

Does its caffeine dehydrate you?

Are artificial sweeteners dangerous?

And is that daily can of diet soft drink really as harmless as social media makes it seem?

Dietician Riya Jain, who holds a BSc in wellness and an MSc in nutritional science and dietetics from Symbiosis, Pune, and is a certified strength trainer from the K11 School of Exercise, helps bust some of the biggest diet soft drink myths. Rediff's Rishika Shah listens in.

Myth 1: Diet soft drinks are healthy drink because they have zero sugar

Not exactly.

If the choice is between a regular soft drink and a diet soft drink, Riya says she would choose a diet soft drink because it eliminates the added sugar and significantly reduces the calorie intake.

But that doesn't automatically make it a health drink.

"Between a regular soft drink and a diet soft drink, I would choose a diet soft drink because it removes the sugar and extra calories. But that does not make it a healthy drink," she says.

Riya points out that a diet soft drink is still acidic, which can contribute to tooth enamel erosion, particularly when consumed frequently or sipped throughout the day.

"While it is a better choice, it is not a health drink as such," she says.

Verdict: Partly busted. A diet soft drink can be a better choice than a regular soft drink if your goal is to reduce sugar and calories. But zero sugar does not magically turn it into a nutritious beverage.

Myth 2: Diet soft drink counts as water

Technically, yes. But don't ditch your water bottle just yet.

Since a diet soft drink is largely made up of water, it does contribute some fluid towards your overall hydration.

However, Riya doesn't recommend making it your primary source of fluids.

"Technically, the major part of the drink is water. It is fluid so it does count to an extent towards hydration," she explains.

"But I would not recommend making it your main source of fluids. Regular water does the job without caffeine or acidity."

In other words, your daily diet soft drink can contribute to your fluid intake but it shouldn't replace plain water.

Verdict: Busted. It isn't correct to say diet soft drinks provide zero hydration. But calling them a substitute for water is also misleading.

IMAGE: Riya Jain. Photograph: Kind courtesy Riya Jain IMAGE: Riya Jain.

Myth 3: The caffeine in a diet soft drink will dehydrate you

This one is more complicated.

Caffeine can increase urination but that does not necessarily mean that a caffeinated beverage leaves you more dehydrated than before you drank it.

Riya says that when consumed in moderate amounts, a diet soft drink should not automatically be labelled as a dehydrating drink.

"Caffeine does increase your urination but it does not cancel out the fluid you drink," she says.

Regular caffeine consumers may also experience less of the diuretic effect.

The bigger concern, she says, is how much caffeine you're consuming overall from diet soft drinks, coffee, tea and other sources.

Verdict: Busted, with a catch. A moderate amount of diet soft drink isn't going to magically dehydrate you. But that doesn't mean you should use it as your primary hydration source.

Myth 4: If it has zero calories, you can drink it every day

Zero calories doesn't mean unlimited.

There isn't a universal number of cans that can be labelled 'safe' for everyone, Riya says.

Your overall caffeine intake, individual sensitivity, dental health and how frequently you consume the drink all matter.

"I would not encourage a several-cans-a-day habit," she says.

She also recommends avoiding the habit of sipping diet soft drinks continuously throughout the day because of its acidity.

Instead, think of it as an occasional treat rather than something that replaces your water.

Verdict: Busted. Zero calories doesn't mean zero considerations.

Myth 5: The artificial sweeteners in a diet soft drink cause cancer

This is probably one of the biggest fears surrounding diet soft drinks.

But Riya says consumers shouldn't panic about aspartame which is used in certain soft drinks.

"There is limited evidence about the cancer link to aspartame but I wouldn't want to scare people by calling the sweetener toxic," she says.

Aspartame is considered safe when consumed within established acceptable limits. Riya says there isn't concrete evidence showing that consuming it within those limits will cause cancer.

And if the choice is specifically between a regular soft drink and a diet soft drink, she would still choose a diet soft drink.

"If I had to choose between a diet soft drink and a regular soft drink, I would 100 per cent recommend going for a diet soft drink," she says, because at least the sugar is eliminated.

Verdict: Busted. The presence of an artificial sweetener does not automatically make a diet soft drink carcinogenic.

Myth 6: A diet soft drink makes you crave more sugar

The answer isn't a simple yes or no.

There is no clear physiological evidence that drinking diets soft drink automatically causes your body to demand more sugar.

But there is another factor at play -- your palate.

"If we get into the habit of consuming sweet things, whether it is a zero-calorie sweetener or regular sugar, we can remain attached to that particular taste," Riya explains.

In other words, if your taste buds are constantly being exposed to very sweet flavours, you may simply continue wanting that flavour.

"It's more on a mental or behavioural level," she says.

Verdict: Partly busted. Diet soft drinks aren't necessarily making your body physiologically addicted to sugar. But regularly choosing intensely sweet flavours can keep your preference for sweetness alive.

Myth 7: Switching from a regular soft drink to a diet soft drink helps you lose weight

It can help but it isn't a weight-loss strategy.

This is where a diet soft drink does have a clear advantage over a regular soft drink.

A regular sugary soft drink adds sugar and calories to your diet. Replacing it with a zero-calorie version can reduce your overall calorie intake.

That can be useful for someone trying to manage their weight.

But there's an important distinction.

"Technically, you're consuming a zero calorie drink so it can help with not putting on the additional weight you otherwise would with regular sugary drinks," Riya says.

"But it does not mean that a diet soft drink is actually burning any fat. It's a good replacement but it's not a weight-loss strategy."

Verdict: True, but don't overdo it. Switching from a sugary soft drink to a diet soft drink can help reduce calorie intake. It doesn't actively burn fat or make an otherwise unhealthy diet healthy.

Myth 8: You can drink several cans of a diet soft drink instead of water

Absolutely not.

This is where the 'diet soft drink counts as water' argument can go too far.

Someone may technically be getting fluids from diet soft drink but that doesn't make it nutritionally equivalent to water.

"You are also sipping on acidity and caffeine," Riya says.

If someone is drinking diet soft drink throughout the day while barely drinking plain water, the beverage shouldn't be treated as their hydration strategy.

Water remains the simplest and most appropriate everyday drink.

Verdict: Busted. Yes, diet soft drinks contain water. No, it shouldn't become your water.

Myth 9: Diet soft drinks are fine for everyone because they are sugar-free

Not necessarily.

Certain people may need to be more cautious about their caffeine intake.

Riya recommends that children and pregnant women be particularly mindful of caffeine consumption. Pregnant women are generally advised to keep their total daily caffeine intake below 200 mg, including caffeine from tea, coffee and other sources.

People who are sensitive to caffeine or experience sleep problems, anxiety or palpitations may also want to limit caffeinated soft drinks.

For people with diabetes, a diet soft drink doesn't contain the same sugar load as a regular soft drink and may be consumed occasionally but Jain stresses that it still shouldn't be treated as a nutritional staple.

Verdict: Busted. 'Zero sugar' doesn't mean 'suitable in unlimited quantities for everyone'.

So, should you give up your diet soft drink? Not necessarily.

If you're choosing between a regular soft drink and a diet soft drink, the latter can be the better option when your priority is reducing added sugar and calories. But there is a big difference between saying 'a diet soft drink is better than a regular soft drink' and saying 'diet soft drinks are healthy'.

It isn't water. It isn't a source of meaningful nutrition.

And zero calories don't give you a free pass to drink unlimited cans.

As Riya puts it, a diet soft drink is better treated as an occasional treat rather than something you automatically pair with every meal or use as your everyday source of fluids.

So, Gen Z, you don't necessarily have to break up with your diet soft drink. Just don't start calling it water.