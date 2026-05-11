'Be clear about your boundaries -- no (social media) posts about private matters unless you have consented,' counsels rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of online dating web site Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Boundaries can mean different things to every couple.

While some may like sharing cute pictures of their relationship on social media, someone may object to it, citing the right to privacy.

Whether you like it and reason with it or not, it is very important not to breach someone's trust and personal space.

rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of the online dating web site Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, explains why consent is a two-way street and how you can explain healthy boundaries to your partner.

You may post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: My wife posts everything on social media.

Earlier she used to post about food and travel and our kids. Now if we have a fight or argument, she turns it into a funny reel or feminism post and everyone on her feed starts commenting.

I am not on social media but, when we meet socially, our common friends have started making fun of me like I am the villain.

She calls herself an influencer and says it is helping her reach a wider audience.

I told her she shouldn't post without my permission and it is leading to big arguments.

I feel it is unfair. What should I do? Please help me Sir.

I understand where you are coming from; it's not just the post. It's about your private life being turned into public content and mockery.

Your reaction is valid and, yes, it is unfair.

I understand her interest in building an online presence but it has to be separated from your right to privacy.

Start with a calm conversation about this. Express verbally how her posts make you feel.

Instead of saying, 'You can't post about us,' try saying, 'When our problems become content, it hurts the relationship and me.'

Or you can say, 'I am so happy that you are making content but not when it involves our problems.'

It's the best way to frame the expression without sounding accusatory.

Be clear about your boundaries -- no posts about private matters. Consent is key.

Give her real-world examples, like how your friends mock you.

Try to keep the conversation as less accusatory as possible to avoid a bigger conflict. Start with communicating your feelings.

You may post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

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