'My Seniors Have Been Neglecting My Contribution'

We had asked you, Dear Readers, to share your stories of how you are coping with workplace abuse and stress.

Dr Shankar (name changed to protect his identity), a senior scientist working at a government research institute funded by the University Grants Commission (ministry of education) shares his experience.

In a few years, I will complete two decades in my present organisation. I think I have been doing my work diligently and sincerely.

Before coming here I completed my PhD in physics from Saurashtra University, Rajkot, and post-doctoral research at TIFR, Mumbai, and IAAC, WW University, Muenster, Germany, with a fellowship.

I have been given promotions on time and I am one step away from reaching the saturation point in my field.

My grievance is that, since I joined, I have been denied proper opportunities for carrying out research work which has been stifled in my organisation.

The work atmosphere is very regressive.

Since I have done my PhD from a lesser-known university, I feel I have been sidelined (denied) when it comes to getting major facilities.

Even though I have been working and publishing regularly, it has largely been self-motivated while I struggle for facilities and the desire to get noticed.

In our field of work, the scholar's pedigree (the university from which one has earned a PhD) matters a lot.

My office and seniors have been neglecting my contribution to the organisational setup and denying recognition to me.

Over the years, the working conditions have led me to stress-related ill health including diabetes, thyroid and borderline high BP (blood pressure) among others.

I have been so depressed that I could not even share my woes with my family as I am the only earning member (I have a wife and a daughter) and they depend on me for financial support.

I try to keep myself cheerful and help my colleagues but no one comes to me to cheer me up when I am down. I don't know how to deal with it further.

