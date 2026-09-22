'Mother-In-Law Is Emotionally Manipulating Husband Against Me'

'Do not approach the conversation as 'your mother versus me'. Approach it as 'We are a team and we need to protect our relationship,' advises rediffGURU Archana Deshpande.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Sometimes, trivial family conflicts can get in the way of a marital relationship.

It could be your mother, father, sister, brother or someone who is close to you within the family.

How do you handle these issues without letting them affect your marriage?

'Value your happiness and peace at all costs. Learn to let go of the small things for the sake of the bigger picture,' advises rediffGURU Archana Deshpande, life coach and founder of TransformMe Life Skills Coaching.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Archana Deshpande HERE

Anonymous: My mother-in-law is constantly creating misunderstandings between my husband and me.

She often says or does things that lead to arguments but then pretends to be innocent, making it difficult for my husband to see what is happening.

She is emotionally manipulating my husband and son against me.

This has started affecting our relationship and my peace of mind.

How can I deal with this situation without creating more conflict in my marriage?

Hi! Being a wife and a daughter-in-law is not an easy job.

Over and above that, having a difficult or manipulative mother-in-law can sometimes feel like too much to handle.

She is your husband's mother so she deserves your respect, regardless of how she behaves.

The relationship between a husband and wife is sacred. It has to be built on mutual love, respect and trust. If your relationship is built on these principles, whatever your mother-in-law may do to create misunderstandings between you and your husband, it will not be easy for her to break the bond you share. I am very sure of this.

But first, check yourself. Be truthful, honest, loving and respectful towards your husband and towards everyone around you. You really have to practise these qualities and believe in their strength.

When you know that you have been genuine in your relationship, you will have the inner strength and confidence to deal with difficult situations.

Most importantly, value your happiness and peace at all costs. Learn to let go of the small things for the sake of the bigger picture.

Not every situation needs a reaction. Choose your battles wisely and, in this situation, be the smarter one.

And, most importantly, have a heart-to-heart conversation with your husband. Choose the right time -- a time when both of you are calm, emotionally receptive and in the right frame of mind to discuss the situation as true partners.

Do not approach the conversation as 'your mother versus me'. Approach it as 'We are a team and we need to protect our relationship.'

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Archana Deshpande HERE

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