'My Husband Has Become Close To A Younger Woman At The Gym'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, counsels a married woman how to come to terms with her husband's affair.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

After spending years together in a marriage, discovering that your partner has been unfaithful can be painful.

It is natural to feel angry, betrayed and question your self-worth.

However, according to rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, an extramarital affair 'says more about your husband than it does about you'.

You can post your marriage and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: My husband has been having an affair with a woman from his gym for over a year now.

I started suspecting it when I noticed small changes in him.

He is 47 and he suddenly became very conscious about his looks.

I encouraged him to join a gym and soon he started spending extra time there.

I helped him buy new clothes but now he is glued to his phone.

I thought he was focusing on fitness and health. Slowly, he started ignoring me. Our conversations reduced and he would get irritated if I asked him something.

He started dressing up more and hiding things from me.

When I confronted him, he admitted that he had become close to a younger woman from the gym. But what hurt the most was when he said that being with her makes him feel younger. I was shocked that he said this after 17 years of our marriage.

We have a 15-year-old daughter. This woman from the gym is 23. I have seen her on Instagram.

Does this mean our marriage is over? Should I speak to the woman as well?

This says more about your husband than it does about you.

A man approaching his 50s needing validation from women in their early 20s to feed his ego reflects his own insecurities.

On her part, she may possibly be seeking a 'fatherly' protective figure from him and the attention on both sides may be getting misinterpreted as 'attraction'.

Most likely, this relationship will fade away when she finds someone younger.

However, if it does not, it may be time to hold your husband accountable.

He needs a reality check.

You could consider sending a male member of the family to the gym at the same time.

Men like your husband are often very concerned about their image and he may get the message loud and clear.

You can post your marriage and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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