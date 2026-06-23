'My Father Never Felt The Need To Lecture Us'

‘My father has always led by example and much of who I today come from following the values I saw him practise every day,’ says Imran Khan from Muscat, Oman.

IMAGE: Imran Khan with his father. Photograph: Kind courtesy Imran Khan

I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have been blessed with such a kind, caring and understanding father. He has lived a disciplined life and devoted himself wholeheartedly to the well-being of his family.

He lost his father at a young age and made the difficult decision to leave his job abroad and return to India to support my grandmother and other members of the extended family. As a devoted son, he cared for his mother until she breathed her last in 2006.

As a father, he never felt the need to sit us down and lecture us about right and wrong. Instead, he and my mother exposed us to the realities of the world and trusted us to make our own judgments.

He has always led by example and much of who I am today is because I have followed the values I saw him practise every day.

Over the years, many people have told me that my mannerisms and the way I speak increasingly resemble his.

IMAGE: Imran's parents.

Through every stage of my life, including some of the most challenging periods of my professional journey, he has stood by my decisions and supported me unconditionally.

A practising doctor, he continues to serve his patients with the same dedication and compassion at the age of 80 as he did when he began his career more than five decades ago. His commitment to his profession is truly inspiring and is something I strive to emulate in my own work.

IMAGE: The Khan family.

Thank you, Papa, for always being there for us and for guiding us with wisdom, patience and love.

I feel that if I can pass on even a fraction of the values and lessons I have learned from you to my daughter, I will be truly blessed.

I pray that God grants you many more years of good health and happiness so that you may continue to inspire and bless generations to come.