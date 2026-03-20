Kaustav Dey, VP marketing at Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, believes fashion should have no boundaries.

He pauses at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI for a quick chat with Rishika Shah/Rediff.

At Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, interesting looks were also spotted off the ramp!

Kaustav Dey, vice president, marketing, at Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, showed up being unapologetically himself, blurring lines and redefining what fashion can look like.

Kaustav’s fashion mantra

“My fashion mantra is to be myself completely,” he says with a confidence that is clearly his best accessory.

Outfit breakdown

Kaustav is dressed in Vivek Karunakaran, whose collection for the Boys’ Club is inspired by Tamil traditions with a futuristic twist.

“It speaks to me personally,” he adds with a smile.

Style crush

Kaustav looks up to none other than Sonam Kapoor. “She’s an inspiration for life,” he says.

His summer fashion tip

His summer fashion tip is just as bold and candid as he is: “Wear as little as possible.”