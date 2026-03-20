HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » 'My Fashion Mantra Is To Be Myself'

'My Fashion Mantra Is To Be Myself'

By RISHIKA SHAH
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 10:04 IST

x

Kaustav Dey, VP marketing at Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, believes fashion should have no boundaries.
He pauses at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI for a quick chat with Rishika Shah/Rediff.

Kaustav Dey at Lakme Fashion Week

 

 

 

At Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI, interesting looks were also spotted off the ramp!

Kaustav Dey, vice president, marketing, at Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, showed up being unapologetically himself, blurring lines and redefining what fashion can look like.

Kaustav’s fashion mantra

“My fashion mantra is to be myself completely,” he says with a confidence that is clearly his best accessory.

Outfit breakdown

Kaustav is dressed in Vivek Karunakaran, whose collection for the Boys’ Club is inspired by Tamil traditions with a futuristic twist.

 “It speaks to me personally,” he adds with a smile.

 

 

 

Style crush

Kaustav looks up to none other than Sonam Kapoor. “She’s an inspiration for life,” he says.

His summer fashion tip

His summer fashion tip is just as bold and candid as he is: “Wear as little as possible.”

RISHIKA SHAH / Rediff.com

RELATED STORIES

'I Don't Really Care What People Think'
'I Don't Really Care What People Think'
Ruchika Styles Up Denim... And How!
Ruchika Styles Up Denim... And How!
Gudi Padwa 2026: Mrunal, Shraddha's Style Tips
Gudi Padwa 2026: Mrunal, Shraddha's Style Tips
Charithra Chandran Is A Cute Baddie!
Charithra Chandran Is A Cute Baddie!
Deepika, Priya Love This Hair Accessory!
Deepika, Priya Love This Hair Accessory!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Indian Army organises grand Iftar party in Poonch's Mendhar town0:52

Indian Army organises grand Iftar party in Poonch's...

Harbhajan Singh Spotted with Wife Geeta Basra0:54

Harbhajan Singh Spotted with Wife Geeta Basra

Shilpa Shetty's Heartwarming Outing with Her Mother Wins Hearts0:39

Shilpa Shetty's Heartwarming Outing with Her Mother Wins...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO