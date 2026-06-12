You don't need to justify your boundaries to your boss, counsels rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of the online dating web site Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Social media has blurred the lines between personal and professional lives.

This has created new challenges at the workplace.

While a friend/follow request from a colleague may seem harmless, repeated attempts by a colleague or manager, especially after being declined, can make you feel uncomfortable.

'Just keep it professional,' advises rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO of the online dating website Quack Quack and Rebounce, a matrimony platform, while counselling a female colleague struggling to communicate with her boss.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

Anonymous: My boss stalks my social media.

I have politely declined his request on social media.

I even blocked him but he tries to send me new requests from different accounts.

He acts very differently in the office and casually flirts with me, comments on my pictures and status on social media.

How do I tell him off without affecting my job?

I understand that it can be tricky to handle this situation because of the power dynamics. But you don't need to justify your boundaries to your boss.

Just keep it professional.

And, if he ever asks why you did not accept his request, answer with a direct, 'I prefer keeping my personal and professional life separate.'

This should make it clear to him that you do not wish to bring him into your personal life.

If he continues to make you uncomfortable, document the interactions and take the matter to HR.

I know you have a lot to lose here but understand that so does he. You should not give him the upper hand.

Hope this helps.

You can post your dating and relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Ravi Mittal HERE

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