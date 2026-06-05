If you have ever said 'I'll sort retirement later,' now is when that 'later' begins.

Kindly note that the illustration generated using OpenAI's DALL.E has only been posted for representational purposes.

Most working Indians -- young, middle-aged or those nearing retirement -- believe they are financially prepared for retirement. They are not.

They are earning more than any previous generation, yes. But they are also spending more, living longer, receiving no pension and facing healthcare costs that can wipe out decades of savings in a single hospitalisation.

The old safety net -- government pensions, joint families, modest lifestyles -- has quietly disappeared. Nothing reliable has replaced it.

This series on India's Retirement Time Bomb is for every working Indian who has ever thought 'I'll sort retirement later.'

It follows real people -- a tech professional who earns Rs 32 lakh and cannot answer what retirement will cost him, a couple watching their savings drain away in medical bills, a freelancer with no EPF and no plan, a startup employee whose paper wealth vanished overnight (all identities are kept anonymous for privacy reasons). Their stories will feel familiar. Their mistakes are entirely avoidable.

Each article tackles one specific retirement threat -- inflation, lifestyle spending, healthcare costs, psychological bias, family dependence -- and tries to offer practical, tax-efficient solutions drawn from India's existing financial and legal framework.

Because the retirement time bomb is real. But so is the ability to defuse it.

If you have ever said 'I'll sort retirement later,' now is when that 'later' begins.

"We treat retirement like a distant destination, forgetting that inflation is a quiet passenger riding along, actively shrinking the value of every rupee we save," says rediffGURU Reetika Sharma, a certified financial planner and retirement advisor.

Sharma offers the example of Rohit Singh, 34 (name and profile changed on request). He works at a mid-sized tech company in Bengaluru, drawing a cost-to-company salary of Rs 32 lakh a year. He has a premium apartment for which he pays an EMI of Rs 1.1 lakh a month, a car loan for his recently purchased Creta, a foreign holiday every year -- Bali last time, Japan is on his bucket list -- and SIPs worth Rs 30,000 a month.

Under his company's salary structure, his EPF contribution is around Rs 7,500 a month.

Rohit believes he is financially secure.

When asked how much money he would need to retire comfortably at 58, he pauses for a long moment. "Honestly, I have no idea. Maybe Rs 2 crore? Or Rs 3 crore? Something like that."

That uncertainty -- from a smart, educated, well-paid professional -- may be the single best snapshot of India's coming middle-class retirement crisis.

"Retirement failure doesn't happen at 60; it begins silently in your 20s and 30s by mistaking a high salary for financial security," explains Sharma.

The old retirement model is dead

Earlier generations had a natural safety net. Your father or grandfather likely had one of four things protecting them in old age -- a government or PSU pension, a joint family where children pooled expenses, a modest lifestyle that didn't cost much or a home he owned outright. Often, it was all four.

That world no longer exists for most urban working Indians.

Children migrate -- to Pune, Bengaluru, Singapore, Canada, the US...

Families are nuclear.

Pensions in the private sector are virtually non-existent.

The Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), which is part of the EPF framework, typically provides only a modest pension for most private sector retirees, often insufficient to meet basic living costs in major Indian cities.

What replaced that safety net? Largely, nothing. Or rather, the hope that things will work out.

"The historic joint-family system was India's original retirement policy. Today, relying on your children as a financial backup isn't just an unreliable strategy in a nuclear world -- it's an unfair emotional tax on the next generation," says Sharma.

The real problem: The inflation math that Indians ignore

Rohit spends roughly Rs 1 lakh a month today on his household -- EMI aside. At a conservative 6% annual inflation, that same lifestyle will cost him approximately Rs 4.04 lakh per month 24 years from now when he retires at 58. If inflation averages at 7% -- a level India has experienced for several prolonged periods -- it rises to roughly Rs 5 lakh a month.

To sustain that lifestyle for 25 years in retirement, he may require a corpus of approximately Rs 8 crore to Rs 12 crore depending on post-retirement returns, inflation, longevity and withdrawal rates.

His current SIP of Rs 30,000 a month, which he is currently contributing at the age of 34, if continued for 24 years at 12% returns, could accumulate to roughly Rs 4.8 crore.

His EPF corpus could potentially add another Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore, depending on salary growth and EPF returns.

In total, he will roughly have around Rs 5.5 crore to Rs 6 crore when he retires.

That may still leave a substantial gap.

Monthly expense today After 20 years @ 6% After 24 years @ 6% Indicative corpus needed Rs 50,000 Rs 1.60 lakh Rs 2.02 lakh Rs 4-6 crore Rs 1 lakh Rs 3.21 lakh Rs 4.04 lakh Rs 8-12 crore Rs 2 lakh Rs 6.41 lakh Rs 8.08 lakh Rs 16-24 crore

Indicative corpus assumes a retirement period of 25-30 years, inflation-adjusted withdrawals and post-retirement returns broadly in line with long-term Indian market experience.

Actual corpus requirements will vary depending on inflation, longevity, investment returns and withdrawal rates.

The tax-saving dimension nobody maximises

Under Section 80C, eligible taxpayers can invest up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year in qualifying instruments and claim deductions under applicable tax rules.

Eligible taxpayers may also use NPS under Section 80CCD (1B), subject to prevailing tax provisions and the tax regime chosen.

What young working Indians must do

Right Now!

• Increase your SIP by at least Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 every time you get a salary hike.

• Maximise Section 80C through ELSS or PPF before spending on anything discretionary.

• Invest Rs 50,000 in NPS if it suits your retirement strategy and tax situation.

• Buy adequate health insurance while you are young and healthy.

• Build six months of expenses as an emergency fund.

• Work out exactly how much your lifestyle will cost at 58 and the corpus needed to fund it.